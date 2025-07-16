or
Jax Taylor's Shocking Exit Leaves 'The Valley' Cast 'Absolutely Blindsided,' Source Reveals: 'A Huge Surprise'

Photo of Jax Taylor and 'The Valley' cast
Source: MEGA; BRAVO

Jax Taylor abruptly left 'The Valley' and absolutely blindsided the cast, a source revealed.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

The cast of The Valley found themselves reeling after news broke of Jax Taylor's unexpected departure from the show. According to a source who spoke to a news outlet, the news caught everyone off guard.

On July 16, Taylor, 46, announced he would be "stepping away from the next season of The Valley to prioritize his sobriety.

The insider revealed that the other cast members were "absolutely blindsided" and received no advance warning about his exit.

"Most of the cast were notified that filming was going to begin at the end of the summer," said the source. "They expected Jax would be a part of the new season because — even as late as yesterday — he hadn't said otherwise. This is a huge surprise."

image of Jax Taylor is a reality star known for 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'The Valley.'
Source: @mrjaxtaylor/INSTAGRAM

Jax Taylor is a reality star known for 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'The Valley.'

While Bravo has yet to comment on Taylor's decision, he explained in his statement that stepping back comes after "an incredibly challenging year" and "many honest conversations with my team and producers."

image of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share son Cruz.
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share son Cruz.

Taylor has been open about his struggles, having entered an in-patient facility for mental health and addiction issues last August.

This came just six months after he announced his separation from fellow castmate Brittany Cartwright, with whom he shares four-year-old son Cruz. While Taylor was seeking help, Cartwright, 36, filed for divorce.

"My focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting," he stated. "Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz."

During a March podcast appearance, Taylor candidly discussed his long-standing battle with cocaine addiction.

"I've been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I'm 45," he shared. "There were times I'd stop, but then I'd go heavy on it. I've never said this in my life… so to come out and say that I have an addiction is a really big deal for me."

image of Jax Taylor opened about his substance abuse battle.
Source: BRAVO/Youtube

Jax Taylor opened about his substance abuse battle.

In April, Cartwright revealed that she had grown tired of Taylor's substance abuse issues leading up to their separation. Things became so dire, she said, that she "had to take Cruz out of the house."

On the current season of The Valley, viewers have witnessed Cartwright's decision to file for divorce while Taylor was in rehab.

In a June episode, she expressed her fears of allowing him "to slowly make his way back into my life."

"I need to go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off, get this process started and never look back," she stated firmly.

Meanwhile, in a confessional from a June 17 episode, Taylor reflected on the devastating nature of receiving divorce papers immediately following his return to the real world.

"Imagine coming out of a facility, dealing with your mental health issues and then being slammed with divorce papers," he said. "It's hard. We're both so hurt. We both hurt each other so much in the last couple of years. We don't have anything left."

image of An insider said the cast was 'absolutely blindsided' by Jax Taylor’s sudden exit.
Source: Koury Angelo/Bravo

An insider said the cast was 'absolutely blindsided' by Jax Taylor’s sudden exit.

Taylor isn't the only one affected by the drama, as The Valley also stars Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, Daniel Booko, Nia Sanchez, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham and Janet and Jason Caperna.

Catch the Season 2 finale of The Valley on Tuesday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

