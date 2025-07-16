Jax Taylor's Shocking Exit Leaves 'The Valley' Cast 'Absolutely Blindsided,' Source Reveals: 'A Huge Surprise'

On July 16, Taylor, 46, announced he would be "stepping away from the next season of The Valley to prioritize his sobriety.

The insider revealed that the other cast members were "absolutely blindsided" and received no advance warning about his exit.

"Most of the cast were notified that filming was going to begin at the end of the summer," said the source. "They expected Jax would be a part of the new season because — even as late as yesterday — he hadn't said otherwise. This is a huge surprise."