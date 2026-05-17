Brittany Furlan Discloses Over $40,000 Monthly Earnings From OnlyFans
May 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Brittany Furlan, a well-known social media influencer, has revealed significant financial details in her ongoing court battle with musician Ronnie Radke. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Furlan earns over $40,000 monthly from her OnlyFans account.
The influencer, 39, submitted an income and expense declaration, which included a screenshot of her earnings from March. The document showed Furlan grossed $54,599.29, though her net income after fees was $43,677.91. This income comprises $31,161.60 from messages, $11,801.91 from subscriptions, and $714.40 in tips.
In a subsequent screenshot from April, Furlan reported an even higher income. She stated she earned $65,491.26, which amounted to $52,391.44 after fees. Furlan claims she works 80 hours per week and reports an average monthly income of $45,000.
Furlan’s monthly expenses reveal her lifestyle, including a $39,000 mortgage that she shares with her husband, Tommy Lee. Additional expenses listed include $910 on healthcare, $2,000 for dining out, $2,000 for groceries, $100 for laundry, and $500 for clothing.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In March, Furlan received a two-year restraining order against Radke. She alleged the musician exhibited obsessive behavior toward her. According to Furlan, their communication began via Snapchat last April, during a challenging period in her marriage to Lee. She stated that the conversations involved explicit photos and videos.
Radke, 42, claimed that Furlan was communicating with an impersonator. However, Furlan insisted that the authenticity of their exchanges was validated by a video Radke sent her. She pointed out the explicit nature of the content as evidence of their interactions.
The allegations continued to unfold. Furlan claimed that Radke attempted to manipulate her and even asked her to leave Lee, asserting they had a planned meet-up that he ultimately ignored. Radke subsequently filed a restraining order against Furlan, alleging harassment on social media, which was denied by the court.