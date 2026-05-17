Brittany Furlan Discloses Over $40,000 Monthly Earnings From OnlyFans

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Brittany Furlan, a well-known social media influencer, has revealed significant financial details in her ongoing court battle with musician Ronnie Radke. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Furlan earns over $40,000 monthly from her OnlyFans account.

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Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan revealed in court documents that she earns more than $40,000 a month through her OnlyFans account.

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The influencer, 39, submitted an income and expense declaration, which included a screenshot of her earnings from March. The document showed Furlan grossed $54,599.29, though her net income after fees was $43,677.91. This income comprises $31,161.60 from messages, $11,801.91 from subscriptions, and $714.40 in tips. In a subsequent screenshot from April, Furlan reported an even higher income. She stated she earned $65,491.26, which amounted to $52,391.44 after fees. Furlan claims she works 80 hours per week and reports an average monthly income of $45,000.

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Source: MEGA The influencer shared detailed financial records showing income from subscriptions, tips and direct messages on the platform.

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Furlan’s monthly expenses reveal her lifestyle, including a $39,000 mortgage that she shares with her husband, Tommy Lee. Additional expenses listed include $910 on healthcare, $2,000 for dining out, $2,000 for groceries, $100 for laundry, and $500 for clothing.

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Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan also disclosed expensive monthly costs, including a $39,000 mortgage shared with husband Tommy Lee.

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In March, Furlan received a two-year restraining order against Radke. She alleged the musician exhibited obsessive behavior toward her. According to Furlan, their communication began via Snapchat last April, during a challenging period in her marriage to Lee. She stated that the conversations involved explicit photos and videos.

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Source: MEGA Her financial revelations surfaced during an ongoing legal battle involving musician Ronnie Radke.