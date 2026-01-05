Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Accused of Harassment as Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Star and Claims She Was 'Catfished'

Article continues below advertisement

Rapper Ronnie Radke filed a temporary restraining order against Brittany Furlan on January 5 after she claimed she was in a relationship with him. TMZ obtained the Falling in Reverse band member's documents that alleged that the Vine star, 39, harassed him several times on social media.

Ronnie Radke Filed the Temporary Restraining Order on January 5

Source: MEGA Ronnie Radke alleged Brittany Furlan harassed him.

Radke, 42, claimed that Furlan, who has been married to rocker Tommy Lee since 2019, went to his home and followed him to a doctor's appointment after he ignored her many messages. Furlan reportedly waited for him outside of the physician's office and kept on staring at him. Radke is demanding that the court forces the social media influencer to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Have Been Married Since 2019

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan married in 2019.

In May 2025, she alleged she was catfished by an individual who was posing as Radke, which ultimately led to some marital issues between her and Lee, 63. Radke previously told TMZ that he contacted the FBI and denied any involvement in the situation. The catfishing accusations allegedly went down when Furlan and Lee briefly split.

Source: MEGA The couple went through a rough patch last year.

According to the publication, the Paradise City star claimed this past weekend that she actually wasn't really catfished, noting Radke could be behind the false messages that made her feel like they were in a real relationship. She reportedly contacted some of the singer's underage fans and asked them to share alleged inappropriate experiences with Radke. "We are aware of the restraining order petition that has been filed. The claims being made about Ms. Furlan are not accurate," Furlan's rep stated to TMZ.

Source: MEGA In May 2025, Brittany Furlan alleged she was catfished by an individual who was posing as Ronnie Radke.