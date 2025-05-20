Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan's Marriage Was Filled With 'Drama' Before Catfish Scandal Exploded
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s relationship may have started to unravel before the catfish drama exploded online.
A source close to the couple revealed that the two have been keeping their distance ever since Furlan confessed she was duped by someone pretending to be Ronnie Radke.
“They weren’t getting along," the source told a news outlet. “They haven’t been getting along, and she left and went to a hotel. She went of her own volition. She took her s---. They got in a fight, and she [left].”
The tension only got worse from there. According to the source, Lee “got worked up” and reached out to “the guy.”
“Tommy just couldn’t get any peace and quiet. It’s drama, drama, drama [in their relationship],” the insider added.
Amid rumors of a split, both Lee and Furlan fanned the flames with cryptic posts on social media, as OK! previously reported.
On May 15, the 62-year-old rocker asked his followers, “Who’s been catfished?”
He also teased a song called “Stupid Girl” and shared a pointed message, “I'm sorry, the feelings you're trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your b------- somewhere else.”
Furlan, 38, shared a similarly vague quote on her Instagram Story, writing, “What is done in darkness always comes to light…”
On May 17, Furlan addressed everything head-on in a seven-minute TikTok video. She admitted she had been catfished by someone she thought was Radke — and confirmed things were rocky at home.
"I've been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone's business," she said, adding that she had moved into a hotel.
Furlan went on to explain, "I told my husband everything. I said, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat; he says it's not him. Cool, whatever.' Because I'm a good person. I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while I'm married, [but] I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband."
She ended the clip with a plea to Radke, begging him to stop talking about the scandal online.
"This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. This whole f------ thing is embarrassing," she said. "I've been going through struggling with s--- at home. I'm in a f------ hotel. Like, leave us f------ alone, bro. Like, if you want people to be obsessed with you, like, I don't know, get another f------ hobby, dude. This is just some serious narcissist s---. I'm done. Anyone can think of it what they will. All good."
