Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Accuses 'Unhinged and Obsessed' Ronnie Radke of Harassment After Catfish Scandal

Brittany Furlan fired back by filing her own temporary restraining order against "obsessed and unhinged" Ronnie Radke after his was denied earlier this month. The Vine star, 39, claimed the Falling in Reverse frontman, 42, had been harassing her online since their alleged "secret relationship" crumbled last year, a news outlet reported on Monday, January 12.

Brittany Furlan Fired Back at Ronnie Radke

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan filed a temporary restraining order against Ronnie Radke.

According to the lawsuit, Furlan claimed she was communicating with Radke via Snapchat during a tumultuous period in her marriage with her husband, Tommy Lee. At the time, she alleged that they exchanged explicit photos and made plans to meet up in May 2025. Although it was initially believed Furlan was speaking with someone impersonating Radke, she claimed the communication was legit and not A.I.-generated "due to the explicit nature of the content."

Brittany Furlan Claimed Ronnie Radke 'Begged Her' to Leave Tommy Lee

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan claimed Ronnie Radke 'begged her' to leave her husband, Tommy Lee.

Furlan claimed Radke "begged her" to leave her husband, 63, whom she wed in 2019. The influencer also alleged that when she got Radke's address to meet up, he stood her up and intentionally began humiliating her. Furlan confided in the Mötley Crüe musician about the situation, who confronted Radke online – prompting him to start "spreading a false narrative" that she was being catfished. Furlan alleged that Radke began to harass her online and tried to humiliate her "with a hideous body double."

Brittany Furlan Doesn't Believe She Was Catfished

Source: MEGA Brittany Furlan believed Ronnie Radke was contacting her from a burner account.

Furlan claimed things only continued to escalate after she noticed "cruel" social media comments coming from a burner account she believed to belong to Radke. When she confronted the account, the person responded, "Miss you madly," and shared a photo from an old Snapchat chat, deepening her suspicion that it was Radke – and not a catfish on the other end. Furlan alleged that she tried to ignore the harassment until a separate person made a video about how she was allegedly catfished. She claimed Radke reposted the videos, called her a liar, "intending for his fans" to attack her.

Ronnie Radke Filed a Temporary Restraining Order Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Ronnie Radke filed a temporary restraining order against the star earlier this month, but it was denied.