Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Accuses 'Unhinged and Obsessed' Ronnie Radke of Harassment After Catfish Scandal
Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Brittany Furlan fired back by filing her own temporary restraining order against "obsessed and unhinged" Ronnie Radke after his was denied earlier this month.
The Vine star, 39, claimed the Falling in Reverse frontman, 42, had been harassing her online since their alleged "secret relationship" crumbled last year, a news outlet reported on Monday, January 12.
Brittany Furlan Fired Back at Ronnie Radke
According to the lawsuit, Furlan claimed she was communicating with Radke via Snapchat during a tumultuous period in her marriage with her husband, Tommy Lee. At the time, she alleged that they exchanged explicit photos and made plans to meet up in May 2025.
Although it was initially believed Furlan was speaking with someone impersonating Radke, she claimed the communication was legit and not A.I.-generated "due to the explicit nature of the content."
Brittany Furlan Claimed Ronnie Radke 'Begged Her' to Leave Tommy Lee
Furlan claimed Radke "begged her" to leave her husband, 63, whom she wed in 2019. The influencer also alleged that when she got Radke's address to meet up, he stood her up and intentionally began humiliating her.
Furlan confided in the Mötley Crüe musician about the situation, who confronted Radke online – prompting him to start "spreading a false narrative" that she was being catfished.
Furlan alleged that Radke began to harass her online and tried to humiliate her "with a hideous body double."
- Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Accused of Harassment as Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Star and Claims She Was 'Catfished'
- Tommy Lee Feels 'Betrayed' by Wife Brittany Furlan's Catfish Scandal: They're 'Going Through It'
- Brittany Furlan Reveals 'Strange' Way She Reconnected With Tommy Lee After Catfish Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brittany Furlan Doesn't Believe She Was Catfished
Furlan claimed things only continued to escalate after she noticed "cruel" social media comments coming from a burner account she believed to belong to Radke.
When she confronted the account, the person responded, "Miss you madly," and shared a photo from an old Snapchat chat, deepening her suspicion that it was Radke – and not a catfish on the other end.
Furlan alleged that she tried to ignore the harassment until a separate person made a video about how she was allegedly catfished. She claimed Radke reposted the videos, called her a liar, "intending for his fans" to attack her.
Ronnie Radke Filed a Temporary Restraining Order Earlier This Month
Radke filed a temporary restraining order on January 5, alleging that Furlan harassed him both online and in person. In the filing, he claimed she followed him and waited outside his doctor's appointment after he ignored her repeated messages.
His filing was denied after a court clerk ruled it wasn’t an emergency order, and a judge will weigh in with a final ruling on January 23.
Furlan responded to the filing, calling the legal move "frivolous."
“Ms. Furlan is offended to find out this petition was filed because the only victim of harassment is her,” her lawyer wrote in a statement obtained by a news outlet. “We will take all legal measures to defend against this frivolous lawsuit and request that Ms. Furlan be protected from further harassment and threats by the petitioner.”