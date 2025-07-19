'Fake News!': Tommy Lee Says He's Not 'Separated or Divorced' From Brittany Furlan After Catfish Scandal
After Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee made headlines about their romance, the two are finally putting the rumors to rest.
"Hey fake news we’re not separated or divorced!! Get your s--- together!! 🤣," Lee, 62, captioned a photo of himself with Furlan, 38, on Saturday, July 19.
Of course, people liked to see the duo together.
One person wrote, "Haha! Got em! Love u both!! And you guys look hawt!" while another said, "Great news!! Long live to your couple."
A third person added, "Glad to see you two working it out, marriage isn’t easy 🙌❤️."
As OK! previously reported, in May, she was catfished by someone posing as Falling in Reverse band member Ronnie Radke, and when her communication with the catfisher began affecting her relationship with Lee, Furlan admitted to her husband what had been going on and moved into a hotel amid their “tough times.”
In June, she spoke about where they stand.
“All of this happening has weirdly brought us together, which is really strange,” she shared. “I think we really faced like, ‘Oh, what would life really be like without each other?’”
“We’ve been through this situation similarly before, and it’s hard, and all I can say is that relationships are complicated and everyone has their s--- and we’re not immune to that just because we’re in the public eye,” she added.
Furlan said she was talking with ChatGPT about being "lonely" before engaging with the catfisher.
“I’m like, ‘It talks to you lovingly and it says nice things to you and it’s sweet to you and if it could kiss me, I would let it,'" she said, adding that she found a connection with a person who posed as Radke.
“I just think being in the public eye is such a f------ nightmare,” she noted. “And that’s why I deleted my TikTok and my Twitter, and I’m possibly going to delete my Instagram because I think there’s so much that’s not up for public consumption.”
The rocker then wrote a cryptic note online. In one post, he asked, “Who’s been catfished?” He shared another cryptic post about a song he was working on titled “Stupid Girl.”