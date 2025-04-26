Dazzling WAG! Brittany Mahomes' Hottest Photos

Brittany Mahomes confidently displayed her beach body in a black cutout one-piece swimsuit while on a boat ride in Mexico. The chic and sleek bikini added a bold touch to her sizzling look, which she paired with sunglasses and jewelry.

Before the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hit newsstands, Mahomes opened up about her debut in an interview with the magazine.

"I think I align perfectly with SI Swimsuit's vision because I am unapologetically always myself in any setting," she shared. "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too."

Mahomes added, "Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."