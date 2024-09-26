Brittany Mahomes Brags About Taking the 'Best Picture Ever' of Husband Patrick and Son Bronze
On September 25, Brittany Mahomes, 29, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 29, delighted fans with an adorable snapshot of her husband and their 21-month-old son, Bronze.
“The best picture I have ever taken,” Brittany captioned the Instagram Story, showcasing Patrick lying on the couch, fast asleep, with Bronze sitting contently on his lap as he stared directly into the camera with wide eyes.
Despite Patrick’s busy NFL season, the candid photo showed a relatable side to the star quarterback — just a dad catching a moment of rest with his little one.
Brittany, who often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, has a knack for capturing these heartwarming moments.
Just a week prior, she posted a carousel of family photos taken during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 16, writing, “🖤gamedays🤍.”
But Brittany's been in hot water as of late as rumors swirled she "liked" a post about Donald Trump on Instagram, sparking assumptions that she supports the former president.
The situation gained even more attention when Donald, 78, mentioned Brittany on his platform, Truth Social.
"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," implying her support for him,” he stated.
The matter caught the attention of The View co-host Sunny Hostin, who weighed in on the controversy.
"It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that supporting a racist is problematic. Her children are biracial, and her family is one of the families that, in the ’70s, could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings," Sunny remarked.
"Maybe she’s just not that politically savvy, or maybe she’s just not read in," she continued.
While it remains unclear where the Mahomes family stands politically, an insider from Daily Mail revealed that Brittany has since been “deeply bothered” by Donald’s recent comments about her close friend, Taylor Swift.
Trump reportedly wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” causing Brittany to question her previous stance. According to the insider, she is now rethinking her support for Donald.