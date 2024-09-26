or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brittany Matthews
OK LogoNEWS

Brittany Mahomes Brags About Taking the 'Best Picture Ever' of Husband Patrick and Son Bronze

britanny mahomes instagram story son husband
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes bragged about taking 'the best picture ever' of her husband Patrick and son Bronze.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

On September 25, Brittany Mahomes, 29, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 29, delighted fans with an adorable snapshot of her husband and their 21-month-old son, Bronze.

Article continues below advertisement

“The best picture I have ever taken,” Brittany captioned the Instagram Story, showcasing Patrick lying on the couch, fast asleep, with Bronze sitting contently on his lap as he stared directly into the camera with wide eyes.

britanny mahomes instagram story son husband
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes bragged about taking the 'best' photo of her son and husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Patrick’s busy NFL season, the candid photo showed a relatable side to the star quarterback — just a dad catching a moment of rest with his little one.

Brittany, who often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, has a knack for capturing these heartwarming moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a week prior, she posted a carousel of family photos taken during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 16, writing, “🖤gamedays🤍.”

Article continues below advertisement
britanny mahomes instagram game day
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes takes her kids to football games.

MORE ON:
Brittany Matthews

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

But Brittany's been in hot water as of late as rumors swirled she "liked" a post about Donald Trump on Instagram, sparking assumptions that she supports the former president.

The situation gained even more attention when Donald, 78, mentioned Brittany on his platform, Truth Social.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," implying her support for him,” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump speaking
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave a shout-out to Brittany Mahomes on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

The matter caught the attention of The View co-host Sunny Hostin, who weighed in on the controversy.

"It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that supporting a racist is problematic. Her children are biracial, and her family is one of the families that, in the ’70s, could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings," Sunny remarked.

"Maybe she’s just not that politically savvy, or maybe she’s just not read in," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
sunny hostin
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin weighed in on Brittany Mahomes 'liking' a post about Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

While it remains unclear where the Mahomes family stands politically, an insider from Daily Mail revealed that Brittany has since been “deeply bothered” by Donald’s recent comments about her close friend, Taylor Swift.

Trump reportedly wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” causing Brittany to question her previous stance. According to the insider, she is now rethinking her support for Donald.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.