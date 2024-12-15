Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Growing Baby Bump Alongside Husband Patrick at Chiefs Holiday Party: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are in the holiday spirit!
On Saturday, December 14, the blonde beauty, 29, shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump alongside the NFL quarterback, also 29, at the Chiefs holiday party.
“Very Merry🥰❤️,” the soon-to-be mother-of-three captioned the upload, which showed the loved-up spouses posing alongside a shimmery Christmas tree.
In one image, Brittany’s belly was on full display while she donned a red minidress, meanwhile, Patrick stepped out in a striped collared shirt and khaki pants.
In response to the festive snaps, fans of the duo gushed over the sweet moment.
“I don’t think anyone pulls of pregnancy like you do….. 🔥🔥,” one person penned, as another added: “Love this power couple so much.”
“Y’all are so cute!! Love the shoes and your hair!” a third said of the WAG’s ensemble.
While some couldn’t get enough of Brittany’s look, others were not as fond of Patrick’s outfit.
“Lol homie looks like he’s ready for boarding school 😂😂😂,” someone wrote, while another said, “Super dad mode with the cargo pants.”
As OK! previously reported, Brittany and Patrick revealed they were expecting baby No. 3 in July by sharing an adorable video on social media.
The clip featured their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2, as the family cuddled up with a sonogram photo.
"Round three, here we come 🤍," Brittany captioned the post, where she donned a white short-sleeved maxi dress.
Shortly after the news broke, Patrick clarified that he and Brittany’s next offspring would be their last.
“I’m done, I’ll say that,” the Chiefs star said with a laugh at the time. “I said three and I’m done.”
Though he will not be having a fourth child, Partick noted that fatherhood is “awesome.”
“I always wanted to have kids young,” he shared. “We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”
Not only do the Mahomes kids get tons of love from their parents, but they also have quite the fun auntie.
Back in October, Patrick revealed Taylor Swift — who has been dating his close friend Travis Kelce since summer 2023 — has been getting close with his kids.
"Sterling is a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes, and I’m not going to say I don’t eat them,” Patrick said of how the pop sensation has started baking alongside the youngster.
“She did not bake specifically for me, but she had made different kind of treats that had been around in my house — like muffins and donuts and stuff like that,” he added.