Touchdown! Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Cutest Moments Together: Photos

After the blonde beauty and the quarterback — who first started dating in high school — welcomed their baby boy in November 2022, the pair have continued to feature how their little guy has hit his big milestones day by day.

"Do you think you're a big boy ... holding your own bottle, sir?" Brittany cooed to her son in a video shared with her fans of him sipping on a bottle.

Now being a family of four, both Brittany and Patrick have been open about how important their brood means to them — which played into what they choose to call their new baby.

"When we had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was going to be a girl or a boy so we started thinking of girl and boys name. I wanted them to have that connection as brother and sister forever," the 27-year-old revealed in a recent interview.