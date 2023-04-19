Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Matthews Reveals Their 4-Month-Old Son's Latest Milestone: See The Sweet Photo
Working on his hand-eye coordination! On Wednesday, April 19, Brittany Matthews revealed her and husband Patrick Mahomes' son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, is growing by the day.
In a cute video, which was posted to her Instagram Story, the tot was situated on his mom's lap with two hands placed on his bottle.
"Do you think you're a big boy ... holding your own bottle, sir?" she questioned the adorable tot, who was looking directly at the lens.
The high school sweethearts welcomed their little one in November 2022, and they also share daughter Sterling, 2.
Shortly after their son's birth, the quarterback, 27, revealed the meaning behind the infant's unusual nickname.
"When we had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was going to be a girl or a boy so we started thinking of girl and boys name. I wanted them to have that connection as brother and sister forever," he shared in an interview at the time. "I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally 5 or 6 years old."
It was his younger sibling who then helped figure out the perfect nickname.
"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique, he said 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'" the athlete recalled. "So we went with that and I think it works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he is Patrick. And Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward."
The dad-of-two and his wife, also 27, are clearly as happy as ever, having celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month, but that hasn't stopped trolls from calling Matthews things like a "gold digger."
However, the former soccer player brushed off the negativity — the same thing she does when women try to flirt with her man.
Years ago, the blonde beauty admitted she used to get "extremely annoyed" if girls approached Mahomes, but she explained in a Q&A that she now doesn't let them "disturb my peace."