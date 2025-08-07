ENTERTAINMENT Malin Akerman Reveals Intense Melania Trump Comparisons for 'The Hunting Wives' Role Source: Netflix; Mega Malin Akerman admitted her character Margo Banks in 'The Hunting Wives' was intentionally styled after Melania Trump. OK! Staff Aug. 7 2025, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Malin Akerman is aware of the buzz surrounding her character Margo Banks in The Hunting Wives, and she embraces the striking comparisons to First Lady Melania Trump. The actress insists this connection is intentional. Akerman and her costar Brittany Snow spoke about adapting May Cobb’s bestselling novel into a series.

Source: Netflix Malin Akerman collaborated on Margo Banks' bold look with the creative team.

The story follows Sophie (Snow), a liberal from Cambridge, Mass., who relocates to Texas with her husband and son after a traumatic incident alters their lives. In her new environment, Sophie gets wrapped up in the world of affluent, conservative wives, led by the captivating Margo Banks. While each character stands out in her own right — including the local church's first lady (Katie Lowes) and the sheriff’s wife (Jaime Ray Newman) — it’s Akerman’s portrayal of Margo that pulls Sophie from her comfort zone. This is why it was crucial to carefully design Margo’s look, down to the finest details.

Source: Mega Malin Akerman is convinced her 'The Hunting Wives' character's connection with Melania Trump is intentional.

“A whole team went into that,” Akerman explained about Margo’s visual presentation. “From Rebecca Cutter, our show creator, to hair and makeup, to wardrobe, it really is a team effort and, of course, taking from the book what we can and what we want to take. But I think you really hit the nail on the head with sort of like a Melania Trump and I think that works well for this.” Margo's hair and makeup serve as a stark contrast to Sophie’s innocence and unfamiliarity with her new surroundings. While Snow retains her signature blonde locks for her character, Akerman opted for a darker, longer hairstyle paired with bold eye makeup and a deep tan.

Source: Netflix A 'whole team' went into Margo Banks' visual presentation, Malin Akerman shared.

In The Hunting Wives, Margo’s husband, Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney), contemplates running for governor of Texas, which significantly influences their character arcs and public perception. Thus, political figures — especially those with conservative views — shape how they present themselves on screen.

Source: Netflix Margo’s political power-couple vibe shaped the character’s styling.