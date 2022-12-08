American Basketball Star Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison In Prisoner Swap

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” Biden wrote alongside two photos depicting him and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, in the White House. ”She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

The president later elaborated on the sports star's well-being, explaining that she was "in good spirits" in a formal statement at his Washington, D.C. residence.

"These past few months have been hell for Brittney," the president explained. "I'm glad to be able to say Brittney is in good spirits. She's relieved to finally be heading home, and the fact remains that she's lost months of her life, experienced a needless trauma. She deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones to recover and heal from her time being wrongfully detained."