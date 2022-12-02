Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Glows At White House State Dinner Alongside John Legend — See Photos!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked like a million bucks while arriving at the White House! On Thursday, December 1, the Hollywood power couple turned heads while making their grand entrance at a State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The shindig was being held in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France.
The Cravings author, 37, showed off her baby bump in a pale pink shift dress with embellished sleeves and a pair of long black gloves, with her hubby, 43, dressed to impress in a dark suit and bow tie.
Teigen gave fans a sneak peek inside the ultra exclusive event, sharing a snap of their place settings on her Instagram Story in addition to posting a hilarious video showing where they were seated at the huge table.
"Middling at the state dinner. Larry David knows the great honor that has been bestowed upon us," the soon-to-be mother-of-three wrote alongside a clip of her and Legend placed in the center of the large gathering.
As their little one's due date nears, the couple, who also share children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, has remained "optimistic" about their rainbow baby's arrival after tragically losing their son Jack in "a life-saving abortion" in October 2020.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," the Grammy-winning vocalist said in a recent interview.
"But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world," Legend said of the impending birth.
In September, the model candidly revealed she hadn't suffered a miscarriage with her late baby boy, but rather had to undergo an abortion to save her life.
“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack ... I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she revealed at the Propper Daly's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit.
“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she heartbreakingly stated. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."