Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Glows At White House State Dinner Alongside John Legend — See Photos!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked like a million bucks while arriving at the White House! On Thursday, December 1, the Hollywood power couple turned heads while making their grand entrance at a State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The shindig was being held in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France.

The Cravings author, 37, showed off her baby bump in a pale pink shift dress with embellished sleeves and a pair of long black gloves, with her hubby, 43, dressed to impress in a dark suit and bow tie.