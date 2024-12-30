Broadway Star Linda Lavin Dead at 87

Lavin recently appeared on the new Netflix series No Good Deed , which was released this month, in addition to filming the upcoming Hulu series Mid-Century Modern.

"As an actor, I like to expose myself through the character," she added. "I have a wonderful life, a wonderful husband [ Steve Bakunas ] who's standing over there and I have a very rich and full life and I’m happy to show up. I’m thrilled to show up at this time in my life. I'm really grateful."

"That's pretty much where the career is flowing right now. I always go with the material is," she told People at the premiere of No Good Deed on December 4, adding that she was focused on being cast in movies.

No Good Deed series creator Liz Feldman paid tribute to late star, who played Phyllis. “Getting to work with you once was an honor and a joy. I loved writing for you on 9JKL all those years ago. I just loved YOU. Being around you. In your magnetic orbit. That we got to collaborate again on No Good Deed was simply a gift. You were, as always, incredibly gracious, totally hilarious and pitch perfect. Ready to play and full of life. Your warmth and kindness was unparalleled," she wrote on Instagram.

Others also commented on the shocking death. One person wrote, "Oh Linda 😢 what an incredible light she was," while another said, "Was so happy to see her onscreen again. She was as hilarious and brilliant as always. So sorry for her family and everyone who loved her."

A third person added, "I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m sending my heartfelt condolences and love. May her memory always be a blessing. ❤️."