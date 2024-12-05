'Confused' Lisa Kudrow Addresses Struggle of Playing Character Experiencing Grief Shortly After Pal Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
Lisa Kudrow was thinking of late pal Matthew Perry while filming her new limited series No Good Deed.
In a new interview, the Friends alum, 61, admitted the line between her real life and the life of her grieving character would sometimes get blurred on set.
“Things can bump into each other and then I sort of don’t know what’s me now and what’s the character. Am I getting it confused?” she explained of the show’s filming — which began shortly after Perry’s death in October 2023.
As OK! previously reported, the 17 Again actor, who passed at 54, was found dead in a hot tub due to the “acute effects of ketamine.”
About six months after Perry’s demise, Kudrow revealed she is rewatching Friends in memory of her late costar.
"Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK. And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]," she shared.
The blonde beauty confessed she often finds herself "laughing out loud" while watching the beloved sitcom and reminiscing about her memories with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
Kudrow gushed over Perry, adding: "Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him."
The mother-of-one called her castmates "funny people" who were constantly happy to film during the show's 10-year run.
"Especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces," she recalled.
- Jennifer Aniston's Pain: Actress Is Taking Matthew Perry's Death Harder Than Her 'Friends' Costars, Source Reveals
- 'Friends' Cast Mulling Over Another Reunion After Matthew Perry's Untimely Death: 'Would Give Them a Lot of Comfort'
- Jennifer Aniston to Host Special Get-Together for 'Friends' Cast After Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that’s happening [already]," Kudrow noted.
In honor of the one-year anniversary of Perry’s death, Kudrow’s other costars Cox and Aniston shared social media messages in his memory.
On October 28, Aniston posted a solo shot of Perry and a group image of the Friends cast in a group hug.
"1 year ❤️🩹🕊️@matthewperryfoundation," the We’re the Miller lead, 55, captioned the post, tagging the organization — which aims to continue "Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction."
On October 29, Cox uploaded a similar sentiment, writing: "Missing you today and always ❤️@matthewperryfoundation."
Along with the statement, the 60-year-old shared two stills of her and Perry together.
ET interviewed Kudrow about filming while grieving.