Eminem's Mom Debbie Nelson Dead From Lung Cancer at Age 69

Eminem and his mom, Debbie Nelson, had a rocky relationship over the decades.

Dec. 3 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, sadly passed away on the night of Monday, December 2, after a battle with lung cancer.

Nelson, whose diagnosis was revealed in September, was 69.

On Monday, December 2, Eminem's mom, Debbie Nelson, died from lung cancer at age 69.

The rapper, 52, and his mom had an up and down relationship over the years, as he accused her of being abusive and neglectful in a handful of his songs.

After the release of his 2002 track "Cleanin' Out My Closet," Nelson filed an $11 million defamation lawsuit against her son, though she made out with less than $2,000 after the case was settled.

Fortunately, the two appeared to patch things up.

The rapper has mentioned his rocky relationship with Nelson in several of his tracks.

The "Without Me" rapper offered an apology to Nelson via his 2013 tune "Headlights," as lyrics include, "I went in headfirst, never thinking about who, what I said hurt / My mom probably got it the worst."

"The brunt of it, but as stubborn as we are, did I take it too far?" he continued. "'Cleanin' Out My Closet' and all them other songs / But regardless, I don't hate you 'cause, Ma / You're still beautiful to me, 'cause you're my Ma."

In another verse, Eminem raps, "And I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad / So Mom, please accept this as a tribute I wrote on this jet."

Nelson, who gave birth to the vocalist when she was just 18, detailed their life together in her 2007 memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.

"From the moment he was born, my son Marshall was a beautiful actor," she gushed of her first child. "He knew exactly how to look at me from under his long dark eyelashes and put on a show."

Nelson and the superstar were able to heal their relationship over the years.

In 2022, Nelson publicly congratulated the 8 Mile actor on his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said in a video. "I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you."

Eminem apologized for his actions toward Nelson in his tune 'Headlights.'

Nelson also gave a shout-out to her granddaughter Hailie Jade, 18, in the message, expressing, "God bless you guys. I love you very much."

Nelson's ex-husband and Eminem's estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers, died in 2019 at age 67.

TMZ reported on the death.

