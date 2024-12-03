Eminem's Mom Debbie Nelson Dead From Lung Cancer at Age 69

The "Without Me" rapper offered an apology to Nelson via his 2013 tune "Headlights," as lyrics include, "I went in headfirst, never thinking about who, what I said hurt / My mom probably got it the worst."

"The brunt of it, but as stubborn as we are, did I take it too far?" he continued. "'Cleanin' Out My Closet' and all them other songs / But regardless, I don't hate you 'cause, Ma / You're still beautiful to me, 'cause you're my Ma."

In another verse, Eminem raps, "And I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad / So Mom, please accept this as a tribute I wrote on this jet."