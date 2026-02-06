Is Brock Purdy Married? Inside the 49ers Quarterback's Family Life

Article continues below advertisement

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt Met While Attending Iowa State University

Source: @jennapurdyy/Instagram Brock Purdy and Jenna Purdy were both freshmen at Iowa State University when they met.

Brock Purdy has been on the same playbook as his wife, Jenna Purdy, for years. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback first met his now-wife while attending Iowa State University in 2018. He launched his college football career with the Cyclones and continued playing with the team for four seasons. Meanwhile, Jenna, who was studying Kinesiology at the time, transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in December 2020 to finish her undergraduate degree. Jenna confirmed their relationship in a November 2022 Instagram post, writing, "my roots and my boy🤍."

Brock Purdy Married Jenna Brandt in 2024

Source: @jennapurdyy/Instagram Brock Purdy and Jenna Purdy got engaged in 2023.

Ahead of the 2023 football season, Brock got down on one knee and popped the question to Jenna. "My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!" he announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2023. Jenna also shared the big news in a separate post. "WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say," she captioned the update. The couple officially tied the knot in a church wedding in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt Welcomed Their First Child in 2025

Source: @jennapurdyy/Instagram Brock Purdy and Jenna Purdy shared their 'little secret' on Instagram.

In July 2025, Brock and Jenna revealed they had welcomed their first daughter, Millie Joleen. "Life just became a whole lot sweeter," said the mom-of-one. The following month, Jenna uploaded a photoset showing off her baby bump, sharing that the pregnancy was their "little secret." "I still really can't describe it," Brock said during an August 2025 media session. "Just how awesome it is coming home and seeing little baby girl and holding her and her sleeping on me. There's nothing better." He added, "No gift can compare. And seeing Jenna and how she's been awesome as a mom, just all of it all together. It's so good."

Brock Purdy Reflected on Fatherhood

Source: @jennapurdyy/Instagram Brock Purdy gushed about becoming a father after welcoming his first child with Jenna.