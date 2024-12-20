San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Wows His Offensive Line With Insane Christmas Gift Despite Being One of NFL's Most Underpaid Stars: Watch
Brock Purdy is out here making Christmas miracles.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback completely shocked his team's offensive line with perhaps the best holiday present yet: 10 brand-new Toyota trucks.
The idea first came to life in October, when one of Purdy's teammates were caught on mic by NFL Films busting the 24-year-old's chops during a game earlier in the season.
During a TV time-out, one of the 49ers players quipped, "We don't all have Toyota sponsorships, bro," to which Purdy replied: "You guys want some Toyota Camry's? I got you."
While he was kidding at the time, the reality turned out even better than the joking promise, as he ended up gifting his entire offensive line with five Toyota Tundra TRD Pros and five Toyota Sequoia TRD Pros just days before Christmas.
The sweet moment was shared to the 49ers social media accounts alongside the caption: "Santa Purdy 🎅."
The first photo included in the Instagram slideshow featured Purdy and his offensive line standing around a white Toyota truck parked front and center, with a large red bow placed on the vehicle's hood.
A video attached to the upload showcased the moment Purdy surprised his teammates.
"Boys, wanna say 'Merry Christmas.' Got some gifts for you guys, sorry for the wait," he informed the players.
His offensive line appeared genuinely thrilled to receive the pricey presents — with 2025 Toyota Tundras starting at $40,090 and 2025 Sequoias beginning at $62,175.
This would bring the entire total to at least $511,325, which is more than half of the underpaid athlete's current salary of just under $1 million per year.
Fortunately, Purdy was announced as a Toyota ambassador earlier this year in a national ad spot for the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL.
At the time the partnership was announced, Purdy stated: "I have been driving a Toyota since my NFL rookie season, so this NFL Draft ad campaign marks a milestone for me to be in a national ad spot for the brand."
Purdy wasn't the only quarterback to bless his teammates with incredible gifts this holiday season.
On Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow also handed lucky players an impressive present.
"Epic gift alert: Joe Burrow gifted his offensive linemen authentic Japanese Katana swords," The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. revealed via X (formerly named Twitter). "They are all unique. Each sword comes with its own story, from certain towns or battles. He put them all in a room and had them pick theirs out."
Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown praised his quarterback for the special offering, telling Dehner Jr.: "Joe does a great job at buying gifts that are extremely meaningful."
"The fact that he bought me a sword, it’s the most ancient form of respect," he concluded.