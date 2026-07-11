Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' 3-Year-Old Son Bronze Recognizes Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium

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In a charming display, Bronze, the 3-year-old son of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, recognized Taylor Swift during a visit to Arrowhead Stadium. The moment occurred when Bronze spotted a photo of the pop star in the stadium's hallway, leading him to exclaim, “It’s Taylor!” This Instagram clip, shared by the Kansas City Chiefs, captured the delightful encounter.

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Source: @chiefs/Instagram Bronze Mahomes delighted fans after recognizing Taylor Swift from a photo hanging inside Arrowhead Stadium.

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Social media users quickly labeled the incident “adorable.” One commenter remarked that Bronze views Taylor as a family friend rather than a global superstar, indicating the close-knit relationships among the families involved.

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Bronze attended the stadium on Friday, June 12, to support his father, who signed a significant eight-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs extending through 2033. Brittany, along with their daughters, Sterling and Golden, also joined the celebration, proudly donning Chiefs colors to show their support for Patrick.

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Source: MEGA;@chiefs/Instagram Bronze Mahomes visited Arrowhead Stadium alongside his parents.

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In a clip shared by the Chiefs, Patrick expressed his appreciation for Kansas City, stating, “It means the world to me just because [of] the city that Kansas City is and the people that it has. We’ve done a lot of great things here.” He shared his pride in raising his children in such a vibrant community.

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Source: @chiefs/Instagram Patrick Mahomes said signing his long-term contract means a great deal.

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The relationship between the Mahomes and Taylors has garnered attention, particularly through Patrick's connection with her husband, Travis Kelce. The two share ownership of an upscale steakhouse in Kansas City, 1587 Prime, and frequently attend events together, further solidifying their friendship.

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Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes has previously said his friendship with Taylor Swift has grown since her relationship with Travis Kelce began.