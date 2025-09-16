or
Taylor Swift Subtly Sneaks Into Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game Before Joining Patrick Mahomes’ Star-Studded 30th Birthday Celebration: Watch

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift didn’t want to be seen at Travis Kelce’s NFL game and subtly snuck in to the stadium before joining Patrick Mahomes' birthday party.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift didn’t want to be seen at her fiancé Travis Kelce’s recent NFL game.

Although it was initially believed the “Love Story” singer, 35, had skipped watching her man, also 35, take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 14, she did make it to the game but avoided being photographed.

Taylor Swift Avoided Cameras at Chiefs Game

Photo of Taylor Swift posed alongside the star-studded group at Patrick Mahomes' birthday.
Source: @kanebrown/Instagram

Taylor Swift posed alongside the star-studded group at Patrick Mahomes' birthday.

Upon entering the stadium, the Pennsylvania native dodged cameras with the help of an elaborate barrier her team pushed along to stay hidden from the cameras.

Although it’s unclear why Swift didn’t want to be seen at the Kansas City stadium, just hours later, she resurfaced at Patrick Mahomes' 30th birthday celebration. The star-studded celebration was held at Travis and Patrick’s steakhouse, 1587 Prime, and was attended by Brittany Mahomes, Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown.

Patrick Mahomes Celebrated His 30th Birthday

Photo of Patrick Mahomes celebrated his birthday at the steakhouse he co-owns with Travis Kelce.
Source: @kanebrown/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his birthday at the steakhouse he co-owns with Travis Kelce.

“Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT❤️ thanks for hosting us Britt 🙏🏽,” the “Be Like That” singer, 31, captioned a photo of the evening on September 15, seemingly dropping a nod at Travis and Taylor’s recent engagement.

Taylor reportedly is staying under the radar as she prepares to drop her most ambitious album rollout with The Life of a Showgirl, according to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop. The singer is “keeping a low profile now so the impact will be massive when the album drops.”

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is Gearing Up to Release Latest Album

Photo of Kane Brown shared photos of Patrick Mahomes' birthday celebration.
Source: @kanebrown/Instagram;@hayleeparsons/Instagram

Kane Brown shared photos of Patrick Mahomes' birthday celebration.

They added, “She’s about to launch the biggest push an album has had since [Michael Jackson’s] Thriller.”

Another source doubled down, saying, “We’re talking wall-to-wall coverage — TV, streaming, social, stadiums. Once October hits, Taylor will be everywhere. This is the calm before the storm.”

Although fans witnessed the moment Travis got on one knee to ask Taylor to be his wife, their wedding won’t be so public.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” a source told a news outlet on September 9. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announced Engagement

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

The Happy Gilmore 2 actor and “You Belong With Me” singer "want to keep it more private” when they make it down the aisle, according to the insider.

“She’s incredibly happy,” the insider shared about the pop star. “It’s all just perfect.”

The couple, who debuted their relationship in 2023, announced their engagement to the world last month. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pair captioned a joint post on August 26.

