Article continues below advertisement
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Star-Studded 30th Birthday Bash With Taylor Swift: Photos

Composite Photos of Brittany Mahomes
Source: Mega; @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes turned 30 with a cowgirl-themed Nashville bash, joined by Taylor Swift and friends.

Profile Image

Sept. 2 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her 30th birthday in style, donning her favorite cowgirl boots and throwing an unforgettable bash in Nashville.

The mom-of-three marked this milestone on Sunday, August 31, with a country-themed weekend getaway alongside her closest friends and the festivities were nothing short of spectacular.

"Feeling 30 today," Brittany shared on her Instagram Story, posting a vibrant photo of herself descending the stairs with a drink held high. She sported bold silver cowgirl boots, paired perfectly with a cropped denim jacket, a classic white T-shirt and cutoff denim shorts.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Taylor Swift joined the festivities.
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Taylor Swift joined the festivities.

Article continues below advertisement

The party was a true cowgirl affair, with guests rocking their own stylish boots. Among the attendees was pop superstar Taylor Swift and soccer star Chestley Strother. Brittany reposted her friends' Instagram Stories, featuring snapshots of their Nashville adventures.

Fan accounts chronicled Swift's appearance, with photos of her eating circulating on the internet.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lindsay Bell and Brittany Mahomes
Source: @lindsayybell/Instagram

The party featured brunch, spa treatments, custom cowboy hats and a hot pink balloon arch.

Article continues below advertisement

One highlight included Brittany beaming beside a tower of espresso martinis, showcasing her playful spirit as she balanced a lychee martini atop her boot. The fun continued with brunch, luxurious spa treatments and custom cowboy hats. An impressive hot pink balloon arch adorned the venue, complemented by neon signs, one of which featured a cowboy boot and announced "30" in dazzling style.

On Friday, August 29, Brittany teased the festivities by resharing a post from her friends Lyndsay Bell and Cass Greinert, who documented her boarding a private plane for the trip. "Celebrating our girl all weekend," the caption read. "Let's go, girls."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Brittany Mahomes, Austin Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Taylor Swift dined next to Brittany Mahomes during the latter's 30th birthday bash.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift made waves during the celebration, spotted dining next to Brittany at a Nashville restaurant on Saturday, August 30.

The "All Too Well" singer has forged a close friendship with the NFL wife, especially since her fiancé, Travis Kelce, is good friends with Brittany's husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brittany Mahomes posed with her friends during a girls' weekend.
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes posed with her friends during a girls' weekend.

In a heartfelt moment, Brittany congratulated Taylor and Travis on their recent engagement, sharing the news on her Instagram Stories with the message: "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two cry 🤍." Patrick also celebrated by posting three heart emojis on his own Instagram Stories in response to Taylor and Travis' engagement photos.

Brittany and Taylor were once again in attendance during Taylor and Travis' first post-engagement outing at Arrowhead Stadium, where they watched Travis' alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, battle the University of Nebraska.

