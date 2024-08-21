Patrick Mahomes Admits Travis Kelce Gained a 'Huge Platform' Since Dating Taylor Swift But Insists the Star Is Still the 'Same Guy'
Same old Travis Kelce!
In a new interview published on Tuesday, August 20, Patrick Mahomes dished on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s romance with superstar Taylor Swift after he and his wife, Brittany, spent time with the lovebirds in Amsterdam this summer.
“We were just having fun and enjoying a dinner just like anyone else would," the star quarterback revealed of the foursome’s July hangout. "That’s what makes it so great. We don’t make it more than what it is; it’s just friendship, fellowship and enjoying everyone’s success.”
Though the couple’s whirlwind romance has garnered so much attention, Patrick noted his friend is still the "same guy" he’s always been.
“It’s a huge platform and everyone in the world can see it, deservedly so because of how great Taylor is, but it’s still Travis," the soon-to-be father-of-three said. "I think that’s what makes it so cool, even though it’s such a big thing for the world."
Patrick’s comments on the famous duo came after he admitted Taylor has quite the sway on Travis.
“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” he told SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts Bruce Murray and Alex Smith on August 13.
The 28-year-old also joked he and Travis don’t play golf together because the 34-year-old "gets me off my game."
“He’s a bad influence. By day three, I’m like, I can’t be with him for more than two days,” Patrick quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Patrick once claimed he was the one to push Travis to make a move on Taylor.
“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” the three-time Super Bowl champion noted on the “The Pat McAfee Show” in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”
Patrick has been a solid supporter of the adorable couple from the start, as in December, he shared his initial thoughts on Travis and Taylor’s relationship.
“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around,” he stated. “He realized how cool of a person she was — and she is. So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she’s Kingdom now. She’s apart of the team. It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and that's cool as well."
The Athletic reported on Patrick's remarks about Taylor and Travis' romance.