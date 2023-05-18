Kate Middleton Stuns at Charity Event as It's Revealed Royal Family Didn't Check in With Prince Harry After NYC Car Chase: Photos
While the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's NYC car chase is still unfolding, Kate Middleton carried on with her royal duties overseas.
On Thursday, May 18, the Princess of Wales visited the Anna Freud center, which provides mental services for children.
The mom-of-three looked gorgeous as usual, stepping out in an emerald green collared dress that featured a matching belt and black buttons. She accessorized with white and black slingback heels and a pair of dangling gold earrings that had green accents.
While there, Kate met with staff and took part in an activity with some of the kids.
The British beauty detailed the outing on her and Prince William's Instagram page alongside a few photos.
"Anna Freud does incredible work supporting children, young people and families with their mental wellbeing," she wrote in the caption. "Their new ‘Let’s Talk About Anxiety’ toolkit raises awareness and provides even more access to invaluable coping strategies for managing anxiety. "
"It was lovely to meet with the students who co-created this toolkit, hearing more about what we can all do to look after ourselves this #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek and beyond," Kate added.
The royal didn't discuss her brother-in-law's situation, which occurred just two days earlier, and as OK! reported, allegedly none of Harry's U.K.-based family members reached out to check on him after the car chase in NYC.
After the Manhattan ordeal, the Sussexes' rep released a statement and claimed the pair, as well as Marke's mother, Doria Ragland, "were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."
The spokesman said the "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
While the NYPD confirmed an incident took place, they downplayed the danger of the situation.
"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the department stated. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."