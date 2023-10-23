Brooke Burke Sets the Record Straight on Derek Hough 'Affair' Comments, Says It's About Having a 'Connection on the Dance Floor'

After Brooke Burke claimed she would have had an "affair" with Dancing With the Stars partner Derek Hough, the TV star is making it clear her comments were taken out of context.

"If anyone listened to the whole podcast, they would understand where I was coming from. I feel like it was an honest conversation about connection and you need that on the dance floor. What the celebrities and pros go through on the dance floor is much like love and life and romance — there's passion, it's intimate, there's fear, there's failure, you're learning how to communicate, there's struggle, you're learning how to dance, you're breathing in someone's arms for three months," the 52-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her new show Penn & Teller’s: Fool Us, which premieres on The CW on Friday, October 27.