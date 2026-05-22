Brooke Burke Packs on the PDA With Fiancé Scott Rigsby as He Performs Push-Ups on Her Bikini-Clad Body: Watch

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Brooke Burke gave fans an inside look at an intimate moment with her fiancé, Scott Rigsby. The TV personality, 54, bared her lean physique in a brown bikini as the real estate developer performed push-ups on top of her in a video posted on Friday, May 22.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Scott Rigsby did push-ups on top of Brooke Burke.

Burke went makeup-free and was all smiles as a shirtless Rigsby planted a kiss on her lips every time his arms bent. At the end of the clip, he ran his hands along her curves, and she turned to the camera with her eyes wide. “Morning love 💕,” she captioned her Instagram Reel.

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When Did Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby Start Dating?

Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke is engaged to Scott Rigsby.

Burke and Rigsby began dating in August 2019 and made their relationship red carpet official that November at an Operation Smile event in Beverly Hills, Calif. They got engaged in September 2021 but have yet to wed. The model was previously married to Garth Fisher from 2001-2005 and David Charvet from 2011-2020.

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Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby have not announced their wedding date.

During a 2021 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, she opened up about her decision to get engaged again. "It was a big year, you know ... dealing with my family loss and my brother, and then the joy and the celebration of what Scott and I are going through — it's been a lot," Burke spilled. "I'm just entering into the final season of this year trying to be positive, trying to set great goals for myself, for my family ... and leaning into and celebrating love with an open heart and acceptance. And you know, I never expected this to happen. I really didn't. I would have said never, never, never again — and then someone comes along and changes your life. I'm just trying to live that way and I'm trying to raise my children that way."

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What Do Brooke Burke's Kids Think of Scott Rigsby?

Source: @brookeburke/Instagram Brooke Burke has four kids from previous marriages.

A few years prior, Burke revealed that her kids — Neriah, 26, Sierra, 24, Heaven, 19, and Shaya, 18 — “really like” Rigsby. “It is awesome because he is a great father,” she said at a 2019 event. “He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other.”

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Source: MEGA Brooke Burke was previously married twice.