Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby's Wedding Is 'Happening Soon': They're 'Very Much in Love'
Brooke Burke and fiancé Scott Rigsby may soon tie the knot.
Despite Burke postponing the wedding, the duo’s laser-focused on crafting the perfect celebration rather than rushing into formalities.
"She and Scott are still very much in love," the insider said. "She absolutely wants to marry him, but there's also no huge sense of urgency because she already feels like she's married to him. He's very much her partner."
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 63, became engaged to Rigsby, 49, in 2021. Yet, four years later, they still haven't set a wedding date as some previously proposed dates have come and gone.
"Part of the hold up has been Brooke's perfectionism," the source explained.
"We really wanna design a wedding that we can enjoy — that's not just a big party for show," she told People in October 2023. She added they were "committed to 2024" for their special day.
"For me, it has to be meaningful or not at all, which is the challenge. To do something fabulous and grand and keep that intimacy and keep it special," the former Wild On! host explained.
Both Burke and Rigsby want to take their time blending their families, as they share six children between them. Burke is a mother of four: daughters Neriah Fisher, 25 and Sierra, 23, from her first marriage to Garth Fisher, and daughter Rain, 18 and son Shaya, 17, with ex-husband David Charvet. Scott has a daughter, Lila, 17 and a son, Levi, 14.
Brooke expressed that she has a "great relationship" with Scott's kids, especially with Levi. As for how her own children feel about their future stepfather, she said, "Everybody loves Scott. Thank God."
"The kids are all on board, which is a blessing because I know how challenging that can be and [I] feel very lucky to be able to say that," she explained. "They're excited about our wedding, they're excited about life, they're excited about our new home — they just love him."
The insider noted Brooke's daughters have been involved from the beginning, which has brought joy to the planning process. However, this also means "a lot of cooks in the kitchen," resulting in longer decision-making times.
Despite the delays, "Everyone is expecting it to happen soon, they're incredibly happy and such a wonderful match. Brooke is one of the sweetest people you could meet, and the great thing about Scott is that he cherishes that — he doesn't take advantage. He treats her like his queen; he knows he scored a huge jackpot with her and he doesn't take that for granted."
"Brooke's been married twice before, but she says nothing has ever felt this easy and stress-free before. They just work so well as a pair," the insider added.