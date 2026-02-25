or
Article continues below advertisement
Brooke Hogan Teases Foot Modeling for Extra Income

photo of Brooke Hogan
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan teased selling foot photos following high ratings on a site.

Profile Image

Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Hogan is contemplating a unique opportunity to earn extra income by selling pictures of her feet.

The singer recently reached out to her followers on Instagram, asking whether she should post foot photos as a new source of revenue.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooke Hogan is considering selling photos of her feet.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan is considering selling photos of her feet.

Article continues below advertisement

Hogan's interest in this unusual venture arose after she visited wikiFEET, a website that rates celebrity feet. She discovered that her feet received an impressive score of 4.97 out of 5, prompting her to consider the possibility of capitalizing on this niche market.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star floated the idea on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

The reality star floated the idea on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Many women have successfully monetized foot photography, and Hogan's foray into this realm would not be unprecedented.

However, financial gain is not her primary motivation.

A source dished that Hogan made the decision to exclude herself from her father Hulk Hogan's will to avoid potential family conflicts over money.

MORE ON:
Brooke Hogan

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooke Hogan's interest grew after seeing high ratings on a celebrity foot website.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan's interest grew after seeing high ratings on a celebrity foot website.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have taken to social media to express their support for Brooke's potential venture. Many believe that she could carve out a successful niche for herself in the foot modeling industry.

As one supporter noted, “I think it’s a great idea! She should definitely go for it!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Supporters say she could profit from the niche market.
Source: MEGA

Supporters say she could profit from the niche market.

The phenomenon of selling foot pictures has gained traction in recent years, and numerous celebrities have entered this market. Brooke’s decision to pursue foot modeling could place her alongside other notable names.

