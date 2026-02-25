Brooke Hogan Teases Foot Modeling for Extra Income

The singer recently reached out to her followers on Instagram, asking whether she should post foot photos as a new source of revenue.

Brooke Hogan is contemplating a unique opportunity to earn extra income by selling pictures of her feet.

Hogan's interest in this unusual venture arose after she visited wikiFEET, a website that rates celebrity feet . She discovered that her feet received an impressive score of 4.97 out of 5, prompting her to consider the possibility of capitalizing on this niche market.

The reality star floated the idea on Instagram.

Many women have successfully monetized foot photography, and Hogan's foray into this realm would not be unprecedented.

However, financial gain is not her primary motivation.

