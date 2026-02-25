Brooke Hogan Teases Foot Modeling for Extra Income
Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Brooke Hogan is contemplating a unique opportunity to earn extra income by selling pictures of her feet.
The singer recently reached out to her followers on Instagram, asking whether she should post foot photos as a new source of revenue.
Hogan's interest in this unusual venture arose after she visited wikiFEET, a website that rates celebrity feet. She discovered that her feet received an impressive score of 4.97 out of 5, prompting her to consider the possibility of capitalizing on this niche market.
Many women have successfully monetized foot photography, and Hogan's foray into this realm would not be unprecedented.
However, financial gain is not her primary motivation.
A source dished that Hogan made the decision to exclude herself from her father Hulk Hogan's will to avoid potential family conflicts over money.
Fans have taken to social media to express their support for Brooke's potential venture. Many believe that she could carve out a successful niche for herself in the foot modeling industry.
As one supporter noted, “I think it’s a great idea! She should definitely go for it!”
The phenomenon of selling foot pictures has gained traction in recent years, and numerous celebrities have entered this market. Brooke’s decision to pursue foot modeling could place her alongside other notable names.