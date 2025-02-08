Celebrities With Big Feet: From Heidi Klum to Meg Ryan and More
Paris Hilton – Size 11
Poor Paris Hilton complained, "even heiresses have flaws," and she "desperately hates one thing about my body: I have size 11 feet."
She has a hard time with designer shoes.
"I can't wear flats either because they look like clown shoes on me. At least high heels shrink how long they look. But forget ever seeing me in ballet slippers or tennis shoes: I'd look like I was wearing canoes," she said.
Even though she never looks less than glamorous, the 43-year-old beauty sighed, "Yeah, it sucks. But really, I don't even care anymore."
Hilton said she likes fur-lined suede boots because they're so wide nobody can tell your shoe size in them: "My advice to girls with big feet like mine: Wear very high heels or UGG-style boots."
Tyra Banks – Size 12
Supermodel Tyra Banks revealed she's come to accept that she has large tootsies, jokingly referring to them as "big ol' feet" and saying they're part of her body that she's comfortable with — even though she's not too happy that they're "flat and don't point severely enough while posing."
The 51-year-old TV personality also complained about her "calves that are too small in proportion to my thighs." But Banks wanted to make sure all women know that "beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and ages."
Meg Ryan – Size 11
Meg Ryan credited her acting skills to her size 11 feet.
"It's all in the shoes," she quipped.
Ryan, 63, said the shoes her character wears greatly impact her portrayal. She said that in Sleepless in Seattle, she wore flats to convey a relatable, down-to-earth persona, which wouldn't come across in heels. In fact, she's proud of them!
When she leaves her Manhattan apartment wearing sneakers, they make her feel so carefree that she sometimes skips down the street!
Kendall Jenner – Size 10
As a child, Kendall Jenner said she could never exchange shoes with her friends and would take them from her older Kardashian sisters.
"I have the longest toes in the world," said Jenner, 29. "They are spider toes!"
Cindy Crawford – Size 10
The 58-year-old supermodel spills she's not at all ashamed of her big dogs. Cindy Crawford even developed a trick by showing off her bare feet.
"I can wave this toe!" she crowed about being able to move her second toe.
Sandra Bullock – Size 10
Speed star Sandra Bullock said there are lots of times she's had to sacrifice the comfort of her feet for stylish shoes. But what woman hasn't? The worst was when she starred in the 2022 movie The Lost City and was forced to walk in heels in the jungle. She called it the biggest challenge her feet have faced.
"I think my bones moved," groaned Bullock, 60. "I think my feet sort of needed to readjust to regular, flat shoes."
Heidi Klum – Size 11
The supermodel, 51, owns an incredible 2,000 pairs of shoes — all size 11! She keeps them neatly organized in her basement with photos of each pair. And she's not ashamed of what she calls "shoe hoarding."
Heidi Klum said she hopes to pass her collection on to her two daughters, Leni and Lou.
"My girls are drooling over my shoes," she said. "They're waiting, and they're worried they're not gonna have my shoe size. I have an 11 shoe, so they have to grow into it! If they're not that size, they're s--- out of luck!"
Uma Thurman – Size 11
Kill Bill star Uma Thurman said she's always been self-conscious about her big feet and struggled with both her height and her shoe size when she was growing up.
"I was always physically insecure," admitted the 54-year-old blonde, who is a striking 5-foot-11. "Big feet, too tall, not coordinated or together."
It was only in her 30s that Thurman started to feel comfortable with her bigger proportions.
"Once you get a job, you feel different about yourself and establish your own identity," she explained. "It took me until about 35 to walk without being self-conscious."
Kate Winslet – Size 11
The 49-year-old Titanic star complained, "It's entirely unfair that I ended up with these huge feet" since she's only 5-foot-6!
"I've got very, very big feet and they are not particularly beautiful feet either."
She's used to being teased about her tootsies, too. Kate Winslet said her Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio "took great delight" in the fact that they shared the same shoe size.
"I'd put my foot up and he'd fall about laughing because my feet are exactly the same size as his and he's 6-foot-1. He'd refer to them as my canoes!" she said. "I get them from my mother, who has even bigger feet than I do — a size 13."
Elle Macpherson – Size 12
The 60-year-old Australian model may have been self-conscious of her feet when she was younger, but she's definitely grown out of it — and now can even make fun of them!
On a Saturday Night Live sketch, Elle Macpherson played a very unappealing gal on a blind date who complained she got "a corn or a blister or something."
The guy tried to be a good sport and told her "You have really nice feet." She sniffed them and said, "Yeah nice and smelly!"