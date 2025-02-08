Celebrities With Big Feet: From Heidi Klum to Meg Ryan and More

Poor Paris Hilton complained, "even heiresses have flaws," and she "desperately hates one thing about my body: I have size 11 feet."

She has a hard time with designer shoes.

"I can't wear flats either because they look like clown shoes on me. At least high heels shrink how long they look. But forget ever seeing me in ballet slippers or tennis shoes: I'd look like I was wearing canoes," she said.

Even though she never looks less than glamorous, the 43-year-old beauty sighed, "Yeah, it sucks. But really, I don't even care anymore."

Hilton said she likes fur-lined suede boots because they're so wide nobody can tell your shoe size in them: "My advice to girls with big feet like mine: Wear very high heels or UGG-style boots."