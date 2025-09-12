NEWS Brooke Hogan Dismisses Being Excluded from Hulk Hogan's $5 Million Will: 'No Surprise to Me' Source: Mega Brooke Hogan said it was 'no surprise' she was left out of Hulk Hogan’s $5 million will and emphasized she never depended on his money. OK! Staff Sept. 12 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

Brooke Hogan held her head high after learning she was left out of her late father Hulk Hogan's $5 million will. The controversial wrestler's will named Brooke's brother, Nick, as the sole beneficiary. Asked on her reaction, the 37-year-old said there was "no surprise" in her late father's decision.

Source: Mega Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 from acute myocardial infarction.

"It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets," Brooke told TMZ, adding that money never dictated her relationship with Hulk and acknowledged from experience that it doesn't guarantee happiness. She elaborated, "My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time." Hulk left behind nearly $5 million in assets upon his death, including $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal and intellectual property and a right to publicity valued at $4 million, along with an undisclosed amount associated with a potential medical malpractice lawsuit, according to Us Weekly.

Source: Mega Brooke Hogan said she is suspicious about her father's death.

TMZ previously reported that Hulk's surviving wife, Sky Daily, eyes filing a medical malpractice lawsuit against the surgeon who worked on the wrestling legend's neck in May. A report by TMZ Sports claimed that the occupational therapist present during Hulk's last moments alleged the surgeon "severed" the athlete's phrenic nerve during a recent operation. The allegation surfaced in the police report about the 911 response to Hulk's home in Florida. Brooke also shared feeling "suspicious" over the death of her estranged dad. Brooke previously affirmed she never sought money following her father's death and was content without inclusion in his will.

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan 'asked' to be excluded from her dad's will.

"I just know how my family is," she explained. "And I've seen how certain members of my family go after money. And I see how they fight over money, and how they turn on each other over money. And I said, if and when my dad dies, this is going to be — pardon my French — a s--- show. And I want no part of it." Brooke reiterated she has never relied on Hulk financially.

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan has been estranged from her dad for years, but they made up before his death.