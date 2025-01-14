or
Brooke Shields Can't 'Fully Enjoy' Intimacy With Husband Chris Henchy Unless She Has a 'Special Pillow' and 'Lotions and Potions'

Photo of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy
Source: @brookeshields/instagram

Brooke Shields explained why her libido diminished over the decades.

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Brooke Shields got candid on intimacy in her new book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old.

The actress revealed that while she had a "fervent s-- drive" after losing her virginity at age 22 with her college boyfriend, things in the bedroom aren't what they used to be these days due to the physical changes she's undergone as she ages.

Source: mega

Brooke Shields talks about intimacy in her book 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old,' which released on Tuesday, January 14.

"I’m going through all the bodily s--- that comes with aging as a woman even in the best of times — the thinning hair and the peach fuzz and the brand-new belly fat and vaginal dryness and the diminishing s-- drive," the 59-year-old star wrote.

The brunette beauty also admitted that in her "natural state," she feels "less appealing" to husband Chris Henchy, 60, whom she married in 2001.

Source: @brookeshields/instagram

The actress admitted she can only enjoy intimacy with husband Chris Henchy under certain conditions.

While she still finds the film director "hot," she admitted she sometimes finds herself pretending to be asleep when Henchy is in the mood.

"I’m in a place where s-- can be painful," Shields spilled. "For me to fully enjoy s-- at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem), my special pillow, and maybe a tequila so I can relax."

The Blue Lagoon star's doctor suggested taking testosterone even though it could cause slight facial hair growth, but the actress has declined that option for the moment.

"For now, I’m counting on the old ‘the more you have it, the more you’ll enjoy it’ approach," she stated.

Source: mega

The actress revealed she lost her virginity at age 22.

Elsewhere in her book, Shields revealed that while having labiaplasty to get rid of lifelong irritation, her gynecologist also performed a rejuvenation procedure without her consent.

"I was horrified, but also at a loss. I didn’t want to sue this man — or maybe I did want to, but I didn’t feel I could — because I didn’t particularly want talk of my lady parts, once again, on the front page of every paper," she spilled. "This man surgically altered my body without my consent. And he thought he had done me a favor by throwing in a 'bonus procedure'? The sheer gall of it enraged me."

Source: @brookeshields/instagram

Shields and the movie director married in 2001.

The mom-of-two noted the procedure didn't even do anything to "enhance my pleasure."

"Had I been happy with the results of the procedure, I still would have been angry that he did it without my consent. But as it turns out, I wasn’t happy with the results, and haven’t been since," the former model shared. "I can’t be bothered to change anything now, but once I was healed, I definitely noticed a difference in my body, and not a good one."

