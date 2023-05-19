Brooke Shields Slips on Bikini While Celebrating Her Daughter's 20th Birthday in Thailand: Photos
Earlier this week, Brooke Shields celebrated daughter Rowan turning 20 years old, and in photos from their celebratory vacation in Thailand, the actress radiated just as much youth!
On Wednesday, May 17, the mom-of-two uploaded snaps from their trip, where they hit the beach, relaxed at the spa and dined on local cuisine.
The duo also spent plenty of time at the pool, where the Blue Lagoon lead, 57, slipped on a black bikini.
"Look who came to visit mom ❤️ best few days with my birthday girl," the brunette beauty captioned the Instagram post. "I still can’t believe she’s 20 🌴🧘♀️🍹."
Shields — who also shares daughter Grier, 17, with husband Chris Henchy — honored her eldest child on the young adult's actual May 15 birthday as well.
"Happy birthday to my Rowan 💛 20 years ago today you made me a mama," the star gushed alongside a few throwback and current day photos. "You're beautiful, smart, kind, brave, and hilarious... you inspire me every single day. I'm so proud of you, baby girl! I love you!!"
Just one day earlier, she mentioned her daughters again while marking Mother's Day. "Remembering my mama a little extra today... and feeling eternally grateful to my girls who gave me the best job I could ask for: being a mom," she stated in another social media post.
Shields made headlines earlier this year for much more upsetting reasons, as she detailed being sexually objectified as a minor during the start of her career. The two-part Hulu doc is titled Pretty Baby after the 1978 film in which she appeared naked on screen at age 11.
"I was surprised at how invested everybody so immediately was," the model admitted to Vogue of seeing the public's reaction. "People found themselves in my story in different ways and, to me, that’s why it works."
"This movie is the true meaning of catharsis, which I always had wrong," she explained. "I always thought of cathartic experiences as ‘Blech! Gotta get that outta my system.’ But Sydney, my therapist, said, ‘No, no, no, the actual definition of it is a broader understanding of a circumstance or a situation that you thought you knew.’"