Unstoppable at 61! See Brooke Shields' Hottest Photos Through the Years
Oct. 3 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Brooke Shields is embracing her 60s with grace and confidence.
The Pretty Baby actress opened up about her changing relationship with beauty in June, just weeks after she celebrated her 61st birthday in May. She told NewBeauty she had become more comfortable and confident in herself as she grew older and that she began appreciating aspects of herself that once bothered her in her 20s.
"From the beauty industry, the message is: Once you're over 40 and no longer able to bear children, you lose all your currency," Shields told the outlet. "I started analyzing how the beauty industry marketed to women, and saw this huge white space. We jump right from 'hot girl at the bar' to Depends and dentures — nothing in between. All the women I know who are 40, 50, 60 are fabulous. They've raised families, run companies, they have time and means to invest in themselves."
In 2021, she founded Beginning Is Now, an online community that aims to encourage women — particularly those over 40 — to embrace aging and build confidence. It later inspired her to launch her hair-care brand, Commence.
Scroll down to see some of Shields' hottest moments through the years as she continues to inspire women to celebrate their beauty at every age.
Red Hot and Radiant
Shields flaunted her enviable abs in a bright red bikini and black high heels for Swimsuits For All's Power Suit campaign in May 2018.
The mom-of-two, who was 52 at the time, said she "finally felt comfortable" with her body after "growing up under such scrutiny" that led her to feel insecure about her looks.
"Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own," she told People.
"At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I've put into my body," Shields continued, adding she finally felt "confident being in [her] own skin."
Soaking Up the Sunshine
The Blue Lagoon star posed on a beach towel while wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit and a wide-brimmed straw hat. In the August 2022 update, she showed off her sun-kissed skin while leaning back on her arms with her legs stretched out across the towel.
She captioned the post, "New favorite bathing suit and towel brought to you by the incredible @gyanshrosbree & @jeffmarfa 💛🏖☀️."
Going Topless
Shields wore nothing but a pair of classic blue jeans in a 2022 campaign for Jordache jeans. She revisited the past photoshoot by sharing photos from the campaign on Instagram in August.
Summer Fun in the Sun
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While celebrating her daughter Rowan's birthday in May 2023, Shields put her timeless beauty on display in a black bikini while relaxing at a swim-up bar. She completed the look with a bright green-and-white baseball cap as her long hair cascaded down her back.
"Look who came to visit mom ❤️ best few days with my birthday girl," she captioned the Instagram post. "I still can't believe she's 20 🌴🧘♀️🍹."
A Sun-Kissed Beach Day
The brunette beauty embraced the summer sunshine in a black-and-white bikini from the India Hicks Style x Sea Level Australia collection, accessorizing with layered bracelets, a watch and a silver necklace.
Stepping Into Her 60s
"Woke up today in paradise… and in a new decade of life! This is 6️⃣0️⃣! Thank you for all of the birthday love 🩵☀️🎈🏝️," Shields captioned a post on Instagram, showing her celebrating her 60th birthday during a tropical getaway.
At One With Nature
The Endless Love star made the most of her summer while vacationing in Croatia in August. In one eye-popping snap, she sported a strapless black swimsuit with a plunging sweetheart neckline under a waterfall.
She shared, "Highlight of the summer: the most amazing trip to Croatia with the best people 🇭🇷😍🏝️."