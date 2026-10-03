Unstoppable at 61! See Brooke Shields' Hottest Photos Through the Years

Brooke Shields reflected on her evolving relationship with beauty and aging after turning 61 in May.

Brooke Shields is embracing her 60s with grace and confidence.

The Pretty Baby actress opened up about her changing relationship with beauty in June, just weeks after she celebrated her 61st birthday in May. She told NewBeauty she had become more comfortable and confident in herself as she grew older and that she began appreciating aspects of herself that once bothered her in her 20s.

"From the beauty industry, the message is: Once you're over 40 and no longer able to bear children, you lose all your currency," Shields told the outlet. "I started analyzing how the beauty industry marketed to women, and saw this huge white space. We jump right from 'hot girl at the bar' to Depends and dentures — nothing in between. All the women I know who are 40, 50, 60 are fabulous. They've raised families, run companies, they have time and means to invest in themselves."

In 2021, she founded Beginning Is Now, an online community that aims to encourage women — particularly those over 40 — to embrace aging and build confidence. It later inspired her to launch her hair-care brand, Commence.

Scroll down to see some of Shields' hottest moments through the years as she continues to inspire women to celebrate their beauty at every age.