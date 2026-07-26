Who Is Brooke Shields' Daughter Rowan Henchy? Meet the 'Next Gen NYC' Star

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Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields' daughter Rowan Henchy is making a name for herself. Bravo officially announced the 23-year-old New York native as the newcomer cast member for Next Gen NYC Season 2 ahead of the show's premiere on June 24. During a May appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Brooke said she was "sick to [her] stomach" when she learned that Rowan was joining the cast of the show. "I said, 'Look, don't be a [mumble] up. Don't! Be the voice of reason. You're going to be fine,'" she shared. "She wants to be in broadcast journalism. She also likes being on camera." Brooke also pointed out that bad behavior "is not the goal," adding, "This should be a stepping stone of some kind, but it's given her a lot of confidence in a way that's so nice to see." Here's everything to know about Chris and Brooke's eldest daughter.

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Rowan Henchy Is the First Daughter of Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields

Source: MEGA Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields share two children.

Chris and Brooke welcomed their first daughter, Rowan, on May 15, 2003, after seven rounds of fertility treatments and one miscarriage. Reflecting on Rowan's birth, the mom-of-two shared, "I had a strong desire to deliver vaginally. After 24 hours of labor and being shot up with antibiotics, Pitocin, and epidural medication, I had only dilated 3 centimeters. I had to have a C-section. I was trying not to feel overwhelmed by the fact that what was about to happen was major surgery and was the antithesis of the image of childbirth to which I had become quite attached to over the years." Brooke continued, "I was jolted out of my reverie when I heard the words, 'Cord wrapped! Cord wrapped!' After what felt like hours, I heard the sound I had been praying for." Rowan grew up in New York City and attended Convent of the Sacred Heart from 2017 to 2021.

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Rowan Henchy Graduated From Wake Forest University

Source: MEGA Rowan Henchy began working at 'Good Morning America' in 2025.

In 2025, Rowan graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in communication and media studies and a minor in journalism. She was a booking and production intern at Good Morning America between 2023 and 2024 before hosting the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. She also interned at WXII-TV, according to her LinkedIn profile. In January 2025, she began working as a booking producer at Good Morning America, describing her role as being "at the intersection of media, entertainment, and journalism."

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Rowan Henchy Has Joined Brooke Shields at Red Carpet Events

Source: MEGA Rowan Henchy has a close relationship with Brooke Shields.

Over the years, Rowan has attended red carpet events with her famous mom. They were photographed at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2022 and attended The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in Media party the following month. "She's gonna hate me for saying this, but sometimes I am my mother's babysitter,” she joked. “She's like, 'Where are my glasses?' I'm like, 'They're on your head.' 'Where's my phone?' 'It's in your hand.'”

Rowan Henchy Is a New Cast Member on 'Next Gen NYC' Season 2

Source: MEGA 'Next Gen NYC' Season 2 is available to stream on Peacock.