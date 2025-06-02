Bikini-Clad Brooke Shields Celebrates Her 60th Birthday in 'Paradise': Photos
Brooke Shields is showing everyone how to turn 60 in style!
The Pretty Baby actress marked the big milestone by dropping some jaw-dropping shots on Instagram, where she posed in a sleek all-black bikini to celebrate her new decade of life.
In the first snap, Shields was seen stretched out in a hammock, looking completely at ease as her wet hair draped casually over her shoulders.
She finished off her beachy look with a wide-brimmed straw hat, a chunky gold chain choker and gave fans a subtle peek at the minimal tattoo on her forearm.
“Woke up today in paradise… and in a new decade of life! This is 6️⃣0️⃣! Thank you for all of the birthday love ☀️🎈🏝️,” she wrote in her caption.
Another photo showed her all smiles, relaxing in the same hammock with one leg kicked up and her straw hat beside her.
As expected, fans filled the comments section with love and well-wishes.
“Happy 60th!! Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter and happiness!” one follower gushed, while another wrote, “Happy everything!!!!! You defy age!”
One fan welcomed her to the club with a cheerful “🎂,” while someone else commented, “paradise is you! happy life, i love you. 🤍💫.”
Another sweet note read, “The best is yet to come! ❤️.”
To help mark the special occasion, Shields' daughter Rowan Henchy joined in with a few touching tributes on her Instagram Stories.
"Happy birthday to my role model, partner in crime, and best friend. Thank you for always being my rock," wrote Rowan, 22, alongside a red carpet throwback of her and her mom.
She also posted a sunny snapshot with her sister Grier Henchy and Brooke, calling her famous mom “everyone’s favorite girl boss,” adding “Love you mama” to another photo of the two sharing a sweet moment.
Rowan wrapped up the tribute with a childhood throwback photo featuring a white heart drawn across the image of her and Brooke.
In a recent interview, Brooke opened up about how she really feels about aging.
"People imprint onto me what they remember from a certain era of my life, and they're attached to that," she explained to Real Simple.
Earlier this year, she released her book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, hoping to challenge society’s obsession with staying young.
“I hope it opens up a conversation about what the ideals are and what beauty really means. Beauty can come in different forms. It doesn’t have to be associated with youth,” she said.
“It’s a fine line because you want to look your best, and there are myriad ways to do that. But I want to at least give people the forgiveness and freedom to really look at their whole lives and say, ‘OK, I may want to do this because I want to look better in this,’ or ‘I don’t like my wrinkles,’ or something — only after looking at their cumulative experience. Because all the women I know over 40 are extraordinary, and they’ve had unbelievable experiences. Good, bad, all of it,” she added. “I hope the trend is for us to still want to feel our best and look our best, rather than chase something that’s unreal and unfair to put ourselves through."