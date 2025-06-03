Brooke Shields Admits No One Wanted to Listen to Meghan Markle Be 'So Serious' During Awkward SXSW Panel
Brooke Shields doesn't care if you are royalty — she'll still call you out!
The Pretty Baby actress explained why she interrupted Meghan Markle in the middle of their joint SXSW panel in March 2024 during a recent guest appearance on the latest episode of India Hicks' "An Unexpected Journey" podcast.
Brooke Shields Shades Meghan Markle's SXSW Speech
Shields participated alongside the Duchess of Sussex in a conversation moderated by journalist Katie Couric at the famed film festival for International Women’s Day called "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen."
"Katie asks the first question to Meghan and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women," Shields explained during the Saturday, May 31, podcast interview. "She starts telling a story about how when she was 11 — and she keeps saying, 'Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women' And she said, 'I didn’t think only women wash dishes. It wasn’t fair, so I wrote to the company.'"
Why Brooke Shields Interrupted Meghan Markle
"She kept saying she was 11!" the 60-year-old complained if Meghan, 43. "She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial. It was just too precious, and I was like, 'They’re not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.'"
Seeming to cringe at Meghan's tangent, Shields felt she was forced to step in and attempt livening the mood.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooke Shields Mocks Meghan Markle With 'Prostitute' Joke
"I go, 'Excuse me, I’m so sorry, I’ve got to interrupt you there for one minute.' I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious," the Mother of the Bride actress recalled.
Reciting what she told the crowd, Shields joked: "I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we’re different. When I was 11, I was playing a prostitute."
The child star had been comedically referencing her starring role in the 1978 historical drama Pretty Baby.
"The place went insane," Shields confessed, insisting the audience became "more relaxed" after Shields broke the apparent awkwardness with some humor.