or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooke Shields
OK LogoNEWS

Brooke Shields Admits No One Wanted to Listen to Meghan Markle Be 'So Serious' During Awkward SXSW Panel

Photo of Meghan Markle; picture of Brooke Shields.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields appeared to find Meghan Markle's story boring during their joint SXSW panel.

By:

June 3 2025, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields doesn't care if you are royalty — she'll still call you out!

The Pretty Baby actress explained why she interrupted Meghan Markle in the middle of their joint SXSW panel in March 2024 during a recent guest appearance on the latest episode of India Hicks' "An Unexpected Journey" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields Shades Meghan Markle's SXSW Speech

Source: SXSW/YouTube

Shields participated alongside the Duchess of Sussex in a conversation moderated by journalist Katie Couric at the famed film festival for International Women’s Day called "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen."

"Katie asks the first question to Meghan and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women," Shields explained during the Saturday, May 31, podcast interview. "She starts telling a story about how when she was 11 — and she keeps saying, 'Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women' And she said, 'I didn’t think only women wash dishes. It wasn’t fair, so I wrote to the company.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Why Brooke Shields Interrupted Meghan Markle

brooke shields meghan markle sxsw panel serious precious
Source: SXSW/YouTube

Brooke Shields branded Meghan Markle 'too precious' and 'so serious.'

"She kept saying she was 11!" the 60-year-old complained if Meghan, 43. "She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial. It was just too precious, and I was like, 'They’re not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious.'"

Seeming to cringe at Meghan's tangent, Shields felt she was forced to step in and attempt livening the mood.

MORE ON:
Brooke Shields

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields Mocks Meghan Markle With 'Prostitute' Joke

brooke shields meghan markle sxsw panel serious precious
Source: SXSW/YouTube

Brooke Shields interrupted Meghan Markle to crack a joke about one of her old acting roles.

"I go, 'Excuse me, I’m so sorry, I’ve got to interrupt you there for one minute.' I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious," the Mother of the Bride actress recalled.

Reciting what she told the crowd, Shields joked: "I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we’re different. When I was 11, I was playing a prostitute."

brooke shields meghan markle sxsw panel serious precious
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields credited her self for 'relaxing' the mood at her and Meghan Markle's SWSX panel.

The child star had been comedically referencing her starring role in the 1978 historical drama Pretty Baby.

"The place went insane," Shields confessed, insisting the audience became "more relaxed" after Shields broke the apparent awkwardness with some humor.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.