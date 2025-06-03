Brooke Shields Admits No One Wanted to Listen to Meghan Markle Be 'So Serious' During Awkward SXSW Panel

Shields participated alongside the Duchess of Sussex in a conversation moderated by journalist Katie Couric at the famed film festival for International Women’s Day called "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen."

"Katie asks the first question to Meghan and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women," Shields explained during the Saturday, May 31, podcast interview. "She starts telling a story about how when she was 11 — and she keeps saying, 'Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women' And she said, 'I didn’t think only women wash dishes. It wasn’t fair, so I wrote to the company.'"