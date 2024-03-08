Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy 'Happy' Date Night in Texas at Exclusive Members Club Before Former Actress' Keynote Speech at SXSW

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his first meeting with Meghan at Soho House London.

“Red-cheeked, puffing, sweaty, half an hour late, I ran into the restaurant, into the quiet room, and found her sitting at a small area on a low velvet sofa in front of a low coffee table,” he recalled. “I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic."

“I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack beautiful," the father-of-two penned.