Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy 'Happy' Date Night in Texas at Exclusive Members Club Before Former Actress' Keynote Speech at SXSW
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted enjoying a date night at Soho House Austin before the Duchess of Sussex's South by Southwest appearance in mid-March. The American-based royals often frequent the exclusive members-only club, especially since they had their first date at the London location.
A source revealed the Sussexes seemed “happy and in great spirits."
“Harry was very animated throughout the dinner,” the bystander told an outlet. “They were super low-key and seemed happy to be around the upbeat vibes at the lively venue.”
In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his first meeting with Meghan at Soho House London.
“Red-cheeked, puffing, sweaty, half an hour late, I ran into the restaurant, into the quiet room, and found her sitting at a small area on a low velvet sofa in front of a low coffee table,” he recalled. “I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic."
“I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack beautiful," the father-of-two penned.
OK! previously reported SXSW announced Meghan would participate in the event on their Instagram account.
"Announcing our final Keynote Session for the 2024 #SXSW Conference!" SXSW shared on their Instagram account. "On March 8, International Women’s Day, join Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, @katiecouric, @brookeshields, @nancywyuen, and Errin Haines (@emarvelous) for a conversation on breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens."
Throughout her career, Meghan has focused on women's rights and created her "Archetypes" podcast to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," but SXSW fans complained about the upcoming speech.
"Why? Meghan contributes nothing but empty words," one critic wrote after seeing SXSW's announcement. "Grifter! It’s a pass for me," another added.
"Will she discuss how she is a narcissist?" another person chimed in.
Meghan created a platform focused on pulling apart gender-based stereotypes, but Spotify pulled the plug on it in 2023. However, after the project was ridiculed by her peers, the Suits star recently shared that "Archetypes" was joining Lemonada.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Aside from her partnership, the Sussexes relaunched their website, and the former actress' bio focused on her humanitarian work.
"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures. She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25," the blurb reads.
