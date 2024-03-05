Meghan Markle Slammed for Upcoming SXSW Appearance: 'Contributing Nothing But Empty Words'

"Announcing our final Keynote Session for the 2024 #SXSW Conference!" SXSW shared on their Instagram account. "On March 8, International Women’s Day, join Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, @katiecouric, @brookeshields, @nancywyuen, and Errin Haines (@emarvelous) for a conversation on breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens."

Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was created to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," but SXSW followers were irritated by the announcement.

"Why? Meghan contributes nothing but empty words," one person wrote. "Grifter! It’s a pass for me," another added.

"Will she discuss how she is a narcissist?" a follower chimed in.