Meghan Markle Slammed for Upcoming SXSW Appearance: 'Contributing Nothing But Empty Words'
Meghan Markle is scheduled to make an appearance in Austin, Texas, but critics weren't happy about the announcement. The Duchess of Sussex will be a keynote speaker for the 2024 South by Southwest Conference alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Nancy Wang Yuen and more.
"Announcing our final Keynote Session for the 2024 #SXSW Conference!" SXSW shared on their Instagram account. "On March 8, International Women’s Day, join Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, @katiecouric, @brookeshields, @nancywyuen, and Errin Haines (@emarvelous) for a conversation on breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens."
Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was created to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," but SXSW followers were irritated by the announcement.
"Why? Meghan contributes nothing but empty words," one person wrote. "Grifter! It’s a pass for me," another added.
"Will she discuss how she is a narcissist?" a follower chimed in.
Although some people were annoyed by the news, others were looking forward to hearing the Duchess of Sussex's thoughts.
"How nice it is to listen to Duchess Meghan and the other women on International Women's Day, perfect," a fan penned. "What a phenomenal panel and excited to see Meghan in ATX," another shared.
Meghan's female empowerment program was canceled by Spotify in 2023, but the American royal announced "Archetypes" found a new home with Lemonada. OK! previously reported Meghan celebrated the news in a statement.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Aside from the audio production, Meghan and Harry rebranded their Archewell website to highlight their proximity to the monarchy, relaunching it under the domain sussex.com.
“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the new platform reads. “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”
On sussex.com, the mom-of-two's description highlights her passion for women's rights.
"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures. She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25," the blurb reads.