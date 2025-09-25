Brooklyn Beckham Finally Addresses Estrangement From Parents Victoria and David Beckham: 'We Just Do Our Thing'

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham finally addressed his estrangement from his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, and made it clear his wife, Nicola Peltz, is his priority. "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," Brooklyn, 26, explained in an interview with a news outlet published on Wednesday, September 24. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy."

Brooklyn Beckham Addressed Family Feud Rumors

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham said he was 'never' worried about negative headlines.

Brooklyn told the outlet he “never” worried about the headlines surrounding his famous family. "Everyone is always going to say rubbish," he said. "I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun." Brooklyn and his parents are reportedly not on speaking terms, last being spotted publicly together in December 2024. The drama between the Beckham family hit a breaking point at Nicola, 30, and Brooklyn's 2022 wedding, where the former Spice Girl singer, 51, allegedly barged in on the ceremonial first dance, sending the bride into tears.

Brooklyn and Nicola Skipped David's Birthday Party

Source: MEGA Fans noticed Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday.

Fans then started to notice the absence of Nicola and Brooklyn at major family events, most notably the soccer star’s 50th birthday in May, where all three of his siblings, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, were present. More recently, David and Victoria were also not invited to the couple's vow renewal in August, which sources reported "was the final kick in the teeth" for them amid rumors that the parents-of-four don't like the way the model treats their son. Brooklyn's brothers have sided with their parents and have made seemingly subtle digs at him via social media.

Victoria Beckham Spoke Out About Her Family

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham opened up about the dynamic within her family.

The “Stop” singer shed a different perspective on her family’s dynamic in an interview earlier this month, insisting they always “show up” for each other. "That’s what the Beckhams do. We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together. We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realize," the former Spice Girls singer told Elle in an interview published September 18. "That’s what we do. We all support each other. We always show up for each other."

Victoria Beckham Was 'Aware' of the 'Noise'

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham emphasized she tried to be the 'best mom and wife.'