Cruz Beckham Avoided Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s Plea to End Family Feud Before Ruthless Instagram Rant

Photo of Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Cruz Beckham is not keen on making amends with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Cruz Beckham doesn't seem ready to squash his family beef just yet.

According to a new report, the 20-year-old ignored his brother Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's request to stop fueling the drama.

Image of The Beckham family is allegedly on bad terms with each other.
Source: MEGA

The Beckham family is allegedly on bad terms with each other.

Insiders confirmed that the married couple had reached out to David, Victoria, Romeo, and Cruz over the past few weeks with an ultimatum: stop spreading negative news about them in the media, or cease all communication.

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, reportedly want the family feud to end, as they feel it's "counterproductive" and want to move forward by focusing on "both families' accomplishments" instead.

Cruz Beckham's Scathing Messages Toward Brooklyn and Nicola

Image of Cruz Beckham published angry messages on social media.
Source: @cruzbeckham/Instagram

Cruz Beckham published angry messages on social media.

Calling for a truce did not seem to work, as Cruz dragged the duo in a streak of Instagram Notes earlier this week. The youngest Beckham went on a tirade, seemingly directed toward Brooklyn and Nicola. He posted then deleted several aggressive messages, including, "Ur a d--- now 😢," "You’re a fraud," "Instant karma gonna get you," "People notice" and "Ur dead to me."

He also published, "Oh it’s Stockholm syndrome," "Bloody inbreds" and "Whole family o’ c----."

Cruz's comments come after he unfollowed the model and actress on Instagram.

Image of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in 2022.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in 2022.

Cruz's animosity toward the family seems to be centered around Nicola.

In April, he wrote, "so beautiful Romeo ✨🩷," on his brother's Instagram carousel. His behavior seemed to be a jab at the Lola star's comment, "so beautiful Mia 🩷✨," on a post from Romeo's on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Did Brooklyn Beckham Date Romeo's Ex Kim Turnbull?

Image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated her dad's birthday.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated her dad's birthday.

Although Cruz seems to be closely involved in the drama, the family feud ultimately goes back to Brooklyn and Romeo. Tension rose between the siblings when the 22-year-old dated Brooklyn's alleged ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull. The DJ denied the rumors in June to help alleviate the feud.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Turnbull, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

