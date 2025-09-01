NEWS Brooklyn Beckham's Homemade Jam Sparks Meghan Markle Comparisons and Sharp Criticism: 'Get a Job!' Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham was criticized after sharing his strawberry jam, drawing Meghan Markle comparisons. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham found himself in hot water after showcasing his homemade strawberry jam on Instagram, drawing harsh comments and comparisons to Meghan Markle. The photographer-turned-chef, 26, shared a step-by-step video of his jam-making process, which featured him preparing the strawberries, cooking them, and serving the final product on a slice of sourdough bread. He captioned the video with a simple, "Strawberry jam x."

Source: Mega; @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram Critics compared his jam to Meghan Markle’s controversial As Ever strawberry jam.

While a handful of fans praised Beckham's efforts, commenting, "looks great" and "very nice," many others were quick to throw shade. "First Meghan, now you! What's the obsession with strawberry jam? Anyone can make it… 🙄," one critic wrote. "The New Meghan Markle 😂😂😂," another user joked.

Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham shared a step-by-step video of his jam-making process on Instagram.

Some viewers reacted to the consistency of Beckham's creation, with one commenting, "Looks a bit runny," while another chimed in, "Get a proper job that pays your lifestyle!" "Passion but that's the slopiest s--- looking jam on the planet," someone declared bluntly. Amidst the jabs, some fans pointed to his ongoing tensions with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. One user suggested, "Call your parents," while another asked, "How is your family?"

Source: Mega Critics took jab at Brooklyn Beckham's rift with his parents, David and Victoria.

Yet, Brooklyn's loyal supporters rushed to defend him against the critics, labeling the backlash as "bitter" and "nasty." "Bunch of psychopaths acting like they give a d--- if he calls his family or not," one supporter said. "All the trolls out in full force again with totally boring and irrelevant comments. Just spreading the hate and spite," another added.

In April, headlines broke surrounding Brooklyn's alleged feud with his family, particularly with his brother Romeo Beckham. Reports have suggested that Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, 30, are frustrated with what they perceive as their "narcissistic" parents. The couple notably skipped David's 50th birthday celebration and have reportedly been in "no contact" with the Beckham family. Furthermore, Victoria and David were absent when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows earlier this month after the designer supposedly caused issues during their 2022 wedding.

Source: Mega Social media users mocked his creation, calling it ‘sloppy.'