Meghan Markle Labeled a 'Grifter' After Her American Riviera Orchard Brand Debuts First Product
Meghan Markle is giving her friends a little taste of what to expect from her new brand American Riviera Orchard — but the public sees her latest endeavor as just a money grab.
On Monday, April 15, the Duchess of Sussex's pals Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier revealed via their Instagram Stories that they received a small bottle of the line's strawberry jam, causing some people on social media to write some not so nice tweets.
"A pot of jam……hilarious….grifters on overdrive," one person declared on social media in reaction to the debut.
"Could make that for $3. And we're talking a batch. How much will the duchess of moneybags be charging?" quipped another, while a third said of Meghan, "What a grifter."
"When you get the opportunity of a lifetime, but your ego, greed and narcissism curse everything you touch ... Meghan Markle is a cautionary tale," a fourth hater said. "You can’t fall any lower than resorting to sell STRAWBERRY jam. Not even in that is she original!"
The mother-of-two's pals had a very different reaction, as Robbins raved over the jam, writing alongside a photo of the jar, "Thank you so much for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'll be sharing :)."
"Thank you M! #montecito goodness," she added.
In another close-up of the label, which featured Meghan's own calligraphy, Robbins declared, "breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter."
Blaquier posted a snap in which she spread the jam on a piece of toast, writing on another picture of the product, "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I ❤️ your jam @americanrivieriaorchard."
As OK! reported, the Suits actress launched the line last month and filed a trademark for edible items, tableware and home goods.
"She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source spilled to a news outlet.
Royal expert Tom Quinn told another outlet that fans shouldn't expect Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, to be involved with the business.
"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," he explained. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."