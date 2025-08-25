PHOTOS Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Gushes Over Their 'Perfect Sunday' as Family Drama Rages On: Photos Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed a romantic Sunday with food and furry friends amid alleged family drama. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Nicola Peltz is unfazed by any family tension. The model, 30, seemed to be in good spirits as she fawned over husband Brooklyn Beckham on Sunday, August 24, in a social media post where Beckham, 26, fed his woman spaghetti as their two dogs tried to snag a bite.

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham indulged in Italian food.

"Darling, you want to try some? It is so good," he said while twirling the pasta around a fork. The couple exchanged "I love yous" before Peltz snapped a close-up photo of her plate, adorned with cheese and basil. They relaxed on lounge chairs outdoors situated on a spacious patio with a pool. Beckham donned white sweat shorts and a T-shirt that read "Jesus is my homeboy" in bold red letters. "My perfect Sunday," the Lola star captioned her Instagram Story. Once they were done with lunch, Peltz zoomed in on their shared dessert: a bowl of ice cream with cherries.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Renew Wedding Vows

Peltz and Beckham renewed their vows after three years of marriage on August 2. The ceremony was officiated by the actress' father, Nelson Peltz, at her home in Westchester, New York, and featured up to 200 friends and family members. David and Victoria Beckham were noticeably absent from the festivities. "The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever," a source close to the couple explained to an outlet.

The Beckham Family Drama Persists

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are close with Peltz's family.

Tensions continue to rise between the young married couple and the Beckham family. In July, Nicola and Brooklyn seemed to have unfollowed his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on Instagram. That same month, insiders confirmed the Peltz-Beckhams reached out to David, Victoria, Romeo, and Cruz, begging them to stop spreading false information in the media, or else they'd halt all communication. Nicola and Brooklyn reportedly think the feud is "counterproductive" and want to focus on "both families' accomplishments" instead. Cruz, 20, ignored their request for a truce as he went on a ruthless social media rant, seemingly directed toward the duo. He posted then deleted several Instagram Notes, including, "Ur a d--- now 😢," "You’re a fraud," "Instant karma gonna get you," "People notice" and "Ur dead to me." He also published, "Oh it’s Stockholm syndrome," "Bloody inbreds" and "Whole family o’ c----."

Why Are the Beckhams Fighting?

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly not on speaking terms with his parents.

The family drama is rumored to have started when Romeo, 22, dated Brooklyn's alleged ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull. The DJ, however, denied the gossip in June. "I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Turnbull, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative." She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

