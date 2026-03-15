Brooklyn Beckham Takes a Swipe at Mom Victoria Beckham on U.K.'s Mother's Day Amid Their Brutal Family Feud

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Brooklyn Beckham snubbed mom Victoria Beckham on the United Kingdom's Mother's Day on March 15. Instead, the photographer, 27, celebrated his mother-in-law Claudia Heffner Peltz’s 71st birthday just a day before the holiday with a public post.

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Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz’s 71st birthday.

“Happy birthday to the best mother in law,” he penned alongside a photo of his wife, Nicola Peltz, and Claudia. “Love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day.” “Happy birthday to my mom! The pure fact that I get to call you mom makes me truly, the luckiest ever,” Nicola, 31, wrote in her own tribute. “I’m so happy I got to spend your special day with you.” The actress continued: “I love celebrating you — your light is so bright you make everything better in this world. I love you more than you will ever understand. I hope all your dreams and wishes come true!”

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The Beckhams Honored Victoria on Her Special Day

View this post on Instagram Source: @davidbeckham/Instagram David Beckham shared a tribute to his wife for Mother's Day.

However, the Beckham clan did honor Posh Spice, 51, on the very special day of celebrating mommas. David Beckham shared a throwback photo of the singer during one of her pregnancies on Instagram, passionately writing in his tribute: "Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mummy. You are an inspiration in all the ways a mum should be to our 4 amazing children. We love you so much and I’m so thankful for the family we have created. Have a special Mother’s Day because if there’s one person that deserves it, it’s you.”

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Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in 2022.

The retired soccer player, 50, and Victoria, also share kids Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, in addition to Brooklyn. The fashion designer then reposted her husband's tribute on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: “I love you.” Brooklyn and the rest of his family have been embroiled in a bitter feud for several months, with the chef posting a fiery statement online this past January in which he blasted his parents.

Brooklyn Beckham and His Family Have Been Feuding for Months

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham slammed his parents in a scathing post in January.