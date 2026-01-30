Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline Amid the Model's Explosive Family Drama

Article continues below advertisement

October 2019: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Started Dating

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been together since October 2019.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship unfolded like a real-life fairytale before the family drama revealed another side of the story. The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's October 2019 Halloween party together. Reports said they had a dinner at the Standard Hotel, but they did not comment on the buzz at the time.

January 2020: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz often share sweet photos on social media.

A few months after their first public appearance, Beckham and Peltz uploaded separate Instagram posts that featured the same mirror selfie, making their relationship Instagram official.

February 2020: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Made Their First Public Appearance Together

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stepped out in Los Angeles after their Instagram debut.

For their public debut after confirming their relationship, Beckham and Peltz displayed their romance at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020.

July 2020: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Announced Their Engagement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged a few months after confirming their relationship.

In July 2020, Beckham and Peltz both confirmed their engagement on separate Instagram posts. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," the former photographer shared. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx." "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," the Lola actress wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

April 2022: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Got Married

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended the 2021 Met Gala ahead of their wedding.

The couple sealed their union with a kiss during a wedding ceremony at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 9, 2022. Peltz wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown, while Beckham was dressed in a Dior tuxedo.

May 2022: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Married Couple

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz did not wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria Beckham.

A few weeks after their wedding, Beckham and Peltz graced the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. "Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went with a sheer shirt and cream suit," said Brooklyn.

August 2022: Nicola Peltz Opened Up About Wearing a Custom Valentino Haute Couture Wedding Dress

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham posed on red carpet events together when the feud rumors began.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress confirmed she wanted to wear the wedding dress designed by Victoria Beckham. "And then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola revealed. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that." Brooklyn added, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

November 2022: Brooklyn Beckham Talked About Expanding His Family With Nicola Peltz

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz said her husband is 'the sweetest person in the whole world.'

Following their April 2022 nuptials, Brooklyn spoke about starting a family with Nicola. "I'm really into making fresh homemade pasta right now," he told People. "I cook for [Nicola]. And the big thing that relaxes me is when we just lay in bed with our dogs and watch Love Island. We love it!" Brooklyn added, "I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

April 2023: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary

Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham shared photos from the celebration.

In April 2023, Brooklyn uploaded a photo of himself and Nicola from their Tokyo trip to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. "1 year ago today I married my best friend xx," he captioned the post. "I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here's to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here's to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young ❤️❤️." Meanwhile, Nicola shared photos taken during a small family gathering, which Victoria and David Beckham attended. She wrote, "I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle 🥹 I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn't imagine my life without you 💘 you are everything I've ever dreamt of and I'm so happy I get my life with you."

June 2025: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reflected on Their 2022 Wedding

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated their third wedding anniversary in 2025.

After three years of marriage, Brooklyn and Nicola looked back at their 2022 wedding ceremony and shared intimate details about their special day. "Saying our vows in front of that many people? Terrifying," she admitted. "Someone told me, 'Just look at Brooklyn.' And as soon as I did, the nerves faded. When my dad took my hand and said, 'Are you ready?' I just started crying. I couldn't even look at him." Brooklyn, who was reportedly a "wreck" while waiting for his bride, recalled, "Nicola kept me waiting for 10 minutes, and it felt like forever. But when I saw her, everything else disappeared."

August 2025: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Renewed Their Vows

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz wore the repurposed version of Victoria Beckham's wedding gown.

Brooklyn and Nicola said "I do" again during a renewal of vows ceremony on August 2, 2025.

January 2026: Brooklyn Beckham Released a Statement Amid the Ongoing Family Feud