EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Painful Family Rift That Haunts David Beckham Amid Feud With His Estranged Son Brooklyn
Aaron Tinney
March 13 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

OK! can reveal David Beckham is reliving painful memories from his own past as the rift with his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham deepens, with family members said to be quietly trying to prevent the breakdown from echoing the former soccer star's own years-long estrangement from his father. David, 50, the former England captain and global sports icon, has been locked in a public family dispute with Brooklyn, 26, the aspiring chef and social media personality who now lives in the United States with his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is not talking to his parents.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham accused Victoria and David Beckham of controlling him.

They said: "Ted vividly and painfully recalls the birthdays that passed without contact, the family gatherings that never happened, and the long stretches where communication completely broke down. Seeing something similar unfold between David and Brooklyn has stirred up those emotions again, because he knows firsthand how devastating it can be for a father and son to drift so far apart." The source added Ted is determined not to lose his relationship with Brooklyn despite the wider family feud. They said: "Ted knows firsthand how devastating it can be when communication between family members breaks down. He remembers the emotional strain of feeling shut out of David's life for years, and it is something that has stayed with him ever since." The insider added those memories have shaped how Ted is approaching the current family rift. They said: "Because of that experience, he is making a conscious effort to keep the door open with Brooklyn no matter what is happening elsewhere in the family."

Source: MEGA Ted Beckham is reportedly determined not to lose a relationship with Brooklyn Beckham.

"Ted does not want history repeating itself, so he has been careful to nurture that bond and stay in touch with his grandson even while tensions continue between Brooklyn and his parents." Brooklyn is thought to have continued speaking with his grandparents Ted and Hilary Beckham and has intentionally kept them out of the dispute with his parents. One source described Brooklyn as having a "tender spot" for Ted. Last year Brooklyn shared a public birthday tribute to his grandfather on social media, posting a photograph of them together with the caption: "Happy birthday grandad. I love you xx." Earlier this week Ted and Hilary responded with their own birthday message for Brooklyn, sharing photos of him and Nicola Peltz and writing: "Happy birthday Brooklyn. Hope you have a fabulous day. With love from Grandad and Hilary." Friends of the family say Brooklyn has tried to make it clear that his anger toward his parents does not extend to his grandparents. David's own difficult history with Ted dates back to the early 2000s, when the pair were estranged for several years following family tensions and the publication of an unauthorized biography titled David Beckham: My Son. The breakdown was compounded by the divorce of David's parents, Ted and Sandra Beckham, after 33 years of marriage. David has previously spoken about the complicated dynamic he had with his father while growing up.

Source: MEGA Ted and David Beckham were estranged in the early 2000s.