Brooklyn Beckham Says Mom Victoria 'Humiliated' Him With 'Inappropriate' Act After 'Hijacking' First Dance With Nicola Peltz at 2022 Wedding
Jan. 19 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham didn't hold back when calling out his mother Victoria Beckham's "inappropriate" behavior during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. His reveal came in a shocking confession that explained why he's been feuding with his famous family for years.
"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn, 26, wrote in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19.
Brooklyn Beckham Claims Victoria Beckham 'Hijacked' His First Dance at Wedding
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recounted. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
Brooklyn said he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life, adding, "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
Brooklyn Beckham Confirms Wedding Dress Dispute
In an additional slide, Brooklyn detailed the conflicts leading up to his 2022 wedding, confirming that a dispute over a wedding dress did occur between Victoria, 51, and Nicola, 31.
"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding and it hasn't stopped," he wrote. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."
Brooklyn also claimed his parents "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe" him into "signing away the rights" to his name in the days leading up to the nuptials.
"They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated," Brooklyn recalled. "My hold out affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Brooklyn Beckham Claimed His Family 'Consistently Disrespected' Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn claimed his wife has been "consistently disrespected" by his family, with his mother going as far as inviting women from his past into their lives to make them both "uncomfortable." He also shot down claims that he didn't want to attend his father's 50th birthday in 2025.
"We still traveled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him," he explained. "He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner."
Brooklyn Beckham Claims His Wife Nicola Peltz Wasn't Invited to Family Events
When the former soccer star, 50, finally agreed to a meeting, Brooklyn claimed it was under the condition that his wife wasn't invited.
"It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to L.A., they refused to to see me at all," he detailed. "My family values public perception and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first."