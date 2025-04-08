Cruz Beckham Addresses Rumor About Brooklyn Feuding With Their Brother Romeo Over His Romance With Kim Turnbull
Cruz Beckham is clarifying some of the swirling rumors about his famous siblings.
Though it was reported that Brooklyn Beckham wasn't happy over brother Romeo Beckham's relationship with Kim Turnbull because he previously dated Kim, Cruz claimed the gossip isn't true.
After Romeo posted a few photos that included Kim and captioned them, "This song felt appropriate," an Instagram user commented, "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool."
While Romeo didn't reply to the remark, Hello Magazine reported that Cruz responded, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."
As OK! reported, an insider claimed Brooklyn and Romeo weren't at odds over the former's alleged past romance with Turnbull — instead, the photographer was concerned about Kim's intentions with his younger sibling.
Rumors about a feud popped up earlier this month when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were the only family members not pictured in a group photo celebrating David Beckham's 50th birthday.
Fans thought Romeo was shading the couple since he captioned the image, "family is everything."
A source claimed Brooklyn and Nicola refuse to attend any event where Kim is present.
This isn't the first time the couple — who wed in 2022 — has reportedly been on the outs with relatives, as it was rumored the model didn't get along well with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.
One of the reasons the ladies were rumored to have a rift was the actress' decision to not wear a gown designed by Victoria for her and Brooklyn's wedding. However, Nicola clarified in an interview that the story was misconstrued to the public.
"I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," Nicola told Grazia USA of the rumored drama.
"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it," the Bates Motel alum shared. "So, I spoke to my mom and [her mom's friend], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened."
"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," Nicola admitted. "I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true."