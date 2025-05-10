or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Brooklyn Beckham
OK LogoCOUPLES

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Is 'Super Solid' as the Couple Is Eager to 'Start Trying' for Kids

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022.

By:

May 10 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are reportedly ready to start a family.

It could soon be time for the lovebirds to become mom and dad more than three years after tying the knot in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Ready for Kids

brooklyn beckham nicola peltz relationship solid trying kids
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged after eight months of dating.

The married couple's romance has slowed down quite a bit considering they got engaged in July 2020 after just eight months of dating, however, things are still stronger than ever for the two.

"Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship is super solid," a source recently spilled amid rumors the Lola actress is fed up with her husband's mom, Victoria Beckham.

Article continues below advertisement

brooklyn beckham nicola peltz relationship solid trying kids
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

The couple started dating in 2019.

According to the insider, "They’ve been together six years, so they’ve had plenty of time to test things out and prove that they can go the distance."

Still, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, "aren’t putting any huge pressure on things," as the pair are still quite young. "They want to enjoy the whole journey, but they’re both healthy and in their twenties so no one is expecting it to take long before they have some good news to share."

Article continues below advertisement

Like Father, Like Son

MORE ON:
Brooklyn Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

brooklyn beckham nicola peltz relationship solid trying kids
Source: MEGA

David Beckham welcomed his first child, Brooklyn, when he was 24 years old.

While Brooklyn's dad, David Beckham, allegedly refused to see his son and daughter-in-law separately from his 50th birthday celebration last weekend, his eldest child still admires the soccer star immensely.

"Brooklyn wants to be a young dad, just like David was," the confidant confessed in reference to the famous athlete welcoming his first child at 24 years old.

"Nicola and Brooklyn both come from big families — she’s got five siblings and they’ve both said they want a lot of kids themselves — so it’s time to start trying," the source explained of The Last Airbender star, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner.

Article continues below advertisement

What Do David and Victoria Beckham Think?

brooklyn beckham nicola peltz relationship solid trying kids

David and Victoria Beckham share four kids.

"Victoria and David have both said they don’t want to push Brooklyn and Nicola to start having kids, they want them to do it when they feel the time is right, but it’s no secret they’re very eager for grandkids, they both miss having babies around," the insider explained of the parents-of-four — who also share Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

The fashion designer, 51, is "doing her best not to pester them, but she’s very excited and has already started buying cute baby clothes and toys just to be ready," the source dished.

Article continues below advertisement

Fatherhood in the Words of David Beckham

Source: Unicef/YouTube

David previously spoke about his journey as a dad in 2019 while reflecting on what it was like to become a father in his mid-20s.

"Time goes by really fast," he admitted. "One minute you’re holding them in hospital for the first time and then, the next minute, they’re driving their car. But it’s the most special thing, I would never change anything."

"Obviously, Victoria and I had Brooklyn at a very young age," the father-of-four acknowledged. "But I always wanted that, because I wanted my kids to live through my career with me ― through the highs and obviously a couple of lows along the way. I always wanted that."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.