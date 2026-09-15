Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Enjoy PDA-Filled Date Night at Film Festival in France

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Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoyed an affectionate evening at a film festival in France. Vogue photographs of the same Deauville American Film Festival depicted the couple looking enamored with each other, with Beckham kissing and embracing Peltz as they posed together. The September 8 event brought them to the premiere of The Last Pickpocket in New York, where Peltz appeared alongside her Prima costar, Faye Dunaway.

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Brooklyn Beckham Tried to Adjust Nicola Peltz's Gown

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended the premiere together.

Beckham also helped arrange Peltz's flowing gown on the red carpet. Peltz wore a floor-length white Alberta Ferretti dress with a halter neckline and long train, while Beckham chose a black suit with an open white shirt. After posing together, Beckham reached down and adjusted the train of Peltz's dress before stepping away from the photographers.

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Nicola Peltz Recently Thanked Brooklyn Beckham

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Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz mentioned Brooklyn Beckham as one of the people then people she credited for her Rising Star award.

The date night came after Peltz publicly counted her husband among the people she credited while accepting a Rising Star award at the Venice Film Festival. "My family are my everything. My mum, dad, [brothers] Diesel and Brad and Brooklyn, thank you. You always believe in me," she said during the September 5 ceremony. Beckham has always defended his wife in public. In a recent Instagram exchange, he responded to a commenter criticizing Peltz's appearance, writing, "Don't ever talk about my wife. She's absolutely beautiful and you should never comment on a woman's body. It's disgraceful." Peltz herself has consistently spoken warmly about her marriage in previous interviews. At the 2022 Met Gala, she described Beckham as her best friend and said being married to him was "so much fun."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Face Family Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham has had conflicts with his family over his marriage to Nicola Peltz.